Hall school board approves $11M for giant classroom touchscreens. Here’s when your child’s school will get one.

The Hall County school board on Monday approved $11.08 million in funding to replace projectors in all schools with interactive touchscreen panels over the next three years.
“It is necessary,” Superintendent Will Schofield told the board, explaining that the projectors have reached the end of their lifespans. He said all classrooms will get a fresh coat of paint as well.
The 86-inch panels will be purchased from Clear Touch, a company that specializes in creating interactive technology for schools and universities.
Aaron Turpin, assistant superintendent of technology, said the schools with the most faulty projectors will get panels first.
Turpin explained the decision to purchase the panels now, saying, “The price has come down to the point where they're a better return on investment than projectors.”
The project will be completed in five phases over the next three years.
Phase one, June to September 2023
C.W. Davis Middle School
Academies of Discovery at South Hall
Mount Vernon Exploratory School
Spout Springs School of Enrichment
East Hall Middle
Phase two, September to December 2023
Chestatee High
Flowery Branch High
Johnson High
North Hall High
West Hall High
Phase three, January to April 2024
East Hall High
Chestatee Middle
North Hall Middle
West Hall Middle
Phase four, June to December 2024
Chestnut Mountain Creative School of Inquiry
Chicopee Woods Elementary
Flowery Branch Elementary
Lyman Hall Elementary
Martin Technology Academy
Sardis Enrichment School
Sugar Hill Academy of Talent & Career
Wauka Mountain Multiple Intelligences Academy
Phase five, January to July 2025
Cherokee Bluff High School
Howard E. Ivester Early College
Friendship Elementary
Lanier School for Inquiry, Investigation & Innovation
Lula Elementary
Myers Elementary
Tadmore Elementary
World Language Academy