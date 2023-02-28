By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Hall school board approves $11M for giant classroom touchscreens. Here’s when your child’s school will get one.
Hall County Schools Office

The Hall County school board on Monday approved $11.08 million in funding to replace projectors in all schools with interactive touchscreen panels over the next three years. 

“It is necessary,” Superintendent Will Schofield told the board, explaining that the projectors have reached the end of their lifespans. He said all classrooms will get a fresh coat of paint as well. 

The 86-inch panels will be purchased from Clear Touch, a company that specializes in creating interactive technology for schools and universities. 

Aaron Turpin, assistant superintendent of technology, said the schools with the most faulty projectors will get panels first. 

Turpin explained the decision to purchase the panels now, saying, “The price has come down to the point where they're a better return on investment than projectors.”

The project will be completed in five phases over the next three years. 


Phase one, June to September 2023

  • C.W. Davis Middle School 

  • Academies of Discovery at South Hall

  • Mount Vernon Exploratory School 

  • Spout Springs School of Enrichment 

  • East Hall Middle 


Phase two, September to December 2023 

  • Chestatee High

  • Flowery Branch High 

  • Johnson High 

  • North Hall High 

  • West Hall High 


Phase three, January to April 2024  

  • East Hall High 

  • Chestatee Middle 

  • North Hall Middle 

  • West Hall Middle 


Phase four, June to December 2024  

  • Chestnut Mountain Creative School of Inquiry 

  • Chicopee Woods Elementary 

  • Flowery Branch Elementary 

  • Lyman Hall Elementary 

  • Martin Technology Academy 

  • Sardis Enrichment School 

  • Sugar Hill Academy of Talent & Career 

  • Wauka Mountain Multiple Intelligences Academy


Phase five, January to July 2025  

  • Cherokee Bluff High School 

  • Howard E. Ivester Early College 

  • Friendship Elementary 

  • Lanier School for Inquiry, Investigation & Innovation 

  • Lula Elementary 

  • Myers Elementary 

  • Tadmore Elementary 

  • World Language Academy 