Hall is working on these 10 school construction projects. Here’s how much they may cost

Hall County Schools is expected to spend more than $153 million building four new elementary schools and renovating existing ones, though budgets are preliminary and liable to change. The four schools will replace seven existing ones, bringing the total number of elementary schools from 20 to 17.

Elementary schools are in the “deepest need” of improvements, said Matt Cox, director of facilities and construction. The average elementary school in Hall is over 42 years old.

The school board originally allotted $109 million for its elementary schools as part of its $258 million 10-year facility plan. But that price tag has gone up with the rise in construction costs since 2019 when the board approved the plan.

Below is a list of the elementary school projects either underway or being planned and when construction is expected to be completed. Information for projects at one middle school and two high schools has also been included, expected to total $62.8 million.





Sandra Dunagan Deal Elementary

Replacing: White Sulphur and Riverbend

What: The 133,000-square-foot school will replace White Sulphur Elementary and Riverbend Elementary. It is the first of four new elementary schools planned in the district. It will have 66 classrooms and have capacity for up to 1,025 students. It is located near the intersection of White Sulphur and Ramsey roads. There are no plans for what will become of those two schools, whose students will transfer to the new school. There will be no redistricting. Students zoned for White Sulphur will still attend East Hall Middle, and students zoned for Riverbend will still attend North Hall Middle.

How much: $41.8 million

When: Fall of 2024

Read more.





Replacement Elementary School No. 2

Replacing: Oakwood and McEver

What: The 133,000-square-foot school will replace Oakwood and McEver elementary schools, with capacity for up to 1,025 students. There are tentative plans to demolish Oakwood Elementary and build the school on that property, but construction crews have discovered trash buried on the site. If the extent of the problem is too great, the school may have to be built at another location. There are no plans yet for what will become of McEver Elementary. There will be no redistricting. McEver and Oakwood students who transfer to the new school will still attend middle schools where they are zoned.

How much: $45.8 million

When: Fall of 2025

Read more.





Sugar Hill Academy of Talent and Career

Replacing: Tadmore Elementary

What: Expansions at Lula and Sugar Hill elementary schools will allow the district to take Tadmore Elementary offline. A new classroom wing will increase the school’s capacity by 300 students. The cafeteria and library will also be expanded, and improvements are planned for bus lanes, car rider lines and the parking lot. There are no plans yet for what will become of Tadmore.

How much: $12.5 million

When: A completion date has not been set.

Read more.





Lula Elementary

Replacing: Tadmore Elementary

What: Expansions at Lula and Sugar Hill elementary schools will allow the district to take Tadmore Elementary offline. A two-story classroom wing will be added, increasing capacity by 200 students. Other renovations include expansion of the cafeteria and additional library space. Improvements are also planned for bus lanes, car rider lines and the parking lot. In all, the school’s footprint will expand by 20,000 square feet. There are no plans yet for what will become of Tadmore.

How much: $10.5 million

When: A completion date has not been set.

Read more.