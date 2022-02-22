Hall, Gainesville school districts hire student teachers to address lack of staff

In the Gainesville school system, a UNG student has been hired under the program and is teaching at Gainesville High School, after a teacher there resigned.

“You think about anybody doing an internship, they are putting in a ton of work,” said Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams. “And paying them half the salary is just a small step in showing them that we do care about them and their interest in our profession.”

The program is being spearheaded by Sheri Hardee, dean of UNG’s College of Education. She had heard about a similar partnership between Columbus State University and the Muscogee County School District and wanted to replicate it locally as a way of tackling the “teacher crisis.”

In addition to partnering with Hall and Gainesville, she is also in talks with Gwinnett.

Schools across the country have struggled to hire and retain teachers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this year, for instance, New Mexico deployed national guardsmen to serve as substitute teachers — uniformed soldiers grading homework assignments.

A number of smaller and more rural districts around the state have implemented similar programs, but officials say Hall County Schools will be the biggest and may serve as a model for other districts struggling to find enough teachers.

“We will be the largest district by far,” said Brad Brown, assistant superintendent for human resources at Hall County Schools. “I think it'll catch on and people will recognize the value that it brings.”

Brown said the district has about 1,950 teachers, and they typically have a 10% turnover rate. In recent years, however, turnover has been closer to 15%. Brown said they hired around 325 new teachers last year, and he expects to hire a similar number this year.

Gainesville City Schools has a similar turnover rate, Deputy Superintendent Priscilla Collins said.

“There's always been a tendency to need more teachers than we have available,” said Craig Herrington, chair of the Hall County school board. “But what it is right now is you have a great number of teachers that are able to retire, coming up on retirement age, and you don't have that many (teachers) to fill those vacancies.”

Williams cited similar reasons for the growing number of teacher vacancies, especially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everybody's really looked at their recruitment and retention plans of the last few years,” he said. “We've had a number of retirements that put in more than 30 years. But you also have resignations where people, especially during COVID, either wanted to be close to the family or want to be closer to home. … And so we have to then also kind of adjust to make sure that we are able to recruit new candidates but also keep them.”

The program should also save the school districts some money, given that they will be paying students only half of a teacher’s average salary.

“So it is a cost savings to the district, but that is not the primary goal,” Brown said.

Some parents may worry, though, that these students are too inexperienced to be running a classroom essentially on their own.

“Those are legitimate concerns,” Brown said. “We can assure them that these are the best of the best,” likening the student teachers to “first-round draft picks that would go into the NFL.”

Additionally, the students must pass the Georgia Assessments for the Certification of Educators in their subject area, be it science, math, or otherwise.

But the “key thing,” Hardee said, is that these students would already have a year of classroom experience under their belts. “They're in a classroom their entire junior year as well, so they have had a year of prior experience teaching in the classroom.”

Elementary and special education student teachers spend 312 hours in the classroom each semester during junior year, according to Cristina Washell, UNG’s department head for elementary and special education. Students teach three full lesson plans in the first semester and 12 the second semester, in addition to mini lesson plans throughout.

Teaching time may vary more for students who teach grades 6-12.

“(S)ome take baby steps that junior year and some go in teaching from the start,” said Chantelle Renaud-Grant, UNG’s department head for Middle, Secondary and Special Education. “Their experience depends upon the intern’s comfort level and the mentor teacher’s comfort level.”

Despite these concerns, some former teachers are welcoming the initiative.

“We have to do something, and I think this is a great option,” said Sarah Sterner, a former Forsyth County teacher who lives in Hall.

And ultimately, she said, “the only way that you learn is by doing.”

“It’s kind of like learning how to drive a car,” she said. “I mean, somebody can talk you through how to drive a car, somebody can teach you all the parts of a car, but ultimately the only way to learn how to drive a car is to practice driving the car.”

“As long as the support is structured, as long as there are clear, defined mentors (and) mentorship that is available to them whenever they should need it, I think it will be fine.”

As for guidance and mentorship, Hardee said students will “have someone with them several hours a week helping them with planning or helping them with issues,” adding that “the support would start off a little heavier, and then hopefully they wouldn't need as much support when they have their feet under them.”

“There will be people in and out of that classroom on a regular basis,” Brown said.

Furthermore, Hardee said, the new program is far more demanding than many of the alternative teaching programs.

“We hire teachers through programs like Teach For America that have little to no training whatsoever, and we're putting them in a classroom with our children,” she said. “So in some ways, I would say these students are far better prepared to go in a classroom than somebody who's gone through a quick alternative program.”