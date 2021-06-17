Hall County students to see where their food comes from at this planned facility

“We try to make it as easy on them and as stress free as we can,” Ryan said.

Free said the center will help improve his lesson planning by allowing students to see the cattle and processes to breed them up close.

“You already have the small group of kids who want to do this already,” Free said. “But once you start bringing 30-60 kids out here, getting to see the full aspect of it, getting to put their hands on it, some of them change their minds about career paths.”

Some students involved with the Future Farmers of America and 4-H programs have already worked with the cows some this summer. Middle school and rising high school students have dewormed cows, ear tagged them and administered vaccines, said Bailee Fair, a rising eighth grader at North Hall Middle School. She first got to come see the center’s cows in May, but she’s familiar with these processes from showing cows at Future Farmers of America competitions.

Rising ninth grader at North Hall High School, Bella Grier, said she is excited about coming back to the center during the school year.

“It’s amazing that we have this opportunity to have an AG center,” Grier said. “Hopefully it can open up more programs for schools that don’t have it and show kids being farmers is fun.”

Starting this year, students will be able to learn about the entire cow breeding process, and teachers will be able to build lesson plans around these cycles. For example, Free said, they could visit the center when cows are in heat, when they are artificially inseminated and when they give birth.

Seven cows have already been artificially inseminated, Schofield said.

Ryan explained that cows are typically pregnant for 9-10 months, so students could see new calves in the spring semester this coming year. The cows they have now are one to two years old and have not had any calves before, Ryan said, and complications during birth are slightly more common for a cow’s first pregnancy.

Other students have worked with the center’s honeybees, whose homes were also built by East Hall Middle School eighth graders. The district plans to use honey harvested from the center to fundraise for agricultural programs, Free said.



