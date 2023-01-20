Hall County Schools, undercover state officials conduct surprise security checks on 6 schools. Here are the details

Surprise security checks were conducted at six Hall County schools Thursday with undercover Georgia Emergency Management Agency officials able to breach more than two of the schools, though Hall County district officials would not say exactly how many or which ones.

GEMA officials arrived the day before the security audit to survey the school they would try to breach.

“These are the official new audits that GEMA has begun doing,” Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield said.

“He or she tries to get into the building,” he said. “If they're able to get into the building, they walk around and see what areas they can get into and wait and we see how our people respond to strangers being in the building.”



Three GEMA officials dressed in plain clothes and equipped with body cameras breached more than two of the six schools. The body camera footage was live streamed so officials could watch the audits unfold in real time.

“They were body-cammed, and we were watching it live from our response center, and then we would get the principals in later that day to debrief and talk about lessons learned,” Schofield said.

The schools include two high schools, two middle schools and two elementary schools.

North Hall High

West Hall High

East Hall Middle

Chestatee Academy

Lanier Elementary

White Sulphur Elementary

Schofield said he picked these schools because they represent the variety of Hall County’s schools, some old, some new, with varying topographies.

The surprise audits were “traumatic” for some of the school staff, he said. “When they realized that someone's in their building and all of a sudden that they're from GEMA, and all of a sudden they hear a ‘safety audit,’ and they're like, ‘Oh, my goodness, what's just happened and what's going on?’ I mean, that's, that'll raise your hair on the back of your neck, even though they know we're going to be doing them.”

Nevertheless, the results of the audits were “extremely encouraging,” he said, adding that GEMA officials said they performed better than most schools. “Our leaders have responded tremendously.” He added that GEMA’s new mobile command unit, where some officials watched the live-streamed body camera footage, was used for the first time during the Thursday audits.

“At the same time, (the results) gave us some reasons to reiterate — nothing that we didn't expect — but just things that we need to continue to reiterate. And I think every time we do a series of these, more and more people are aware, ‘Holy smokes, I don't want to quit teaching reading to be a safety agent, but I do need to be aware of certain things. I walk by a door, I make sure it's locked. I see somebody that doesn’t have a name badge, I ask them who they are and escort them to the office.”

The GEMA officers would knock on doors and beckon students to let them in, he said. “And the kids have been very good about shaking their head no, turning around and leaving.”

Schofield emphasized that while they want to keep safety at the forefront of their minds, schools are not fortresses — if someone wants to get in, they can probably find a way.

“Quite honestly, if you truly believe you can't get into a public building with 1,000 people inside and 40 exit doors — most people, if they wanted to bad enough, are going to get through one of those doors,” he said. “And, again, let’s be realistic. All these schools have glass doors. If I really want to get in, I reach through and I let myself in. I mean, it's not like Fort Knox, nor would I want it to be. These are public schools. We're not running a prison system.”

That’s why it’s important for school staff to keep an eye out for people without name tags and ensure that they are authorized to be in the building, he said.

Dave Shanks, area homeland security coordinator at GEMA, coordinated the audits for Hall County Schools. When reached Friday afternoon, he said requests for comment must be routed through GEMA’s public relations office.

Schofield said they will continue to conduct safety audits with GEMA and will also conduct their own.

“We’ve got to keep this at the forefront of people’s minds,” he said.

Hall school officials have been reluctant to share information about their security plans, worrying that doing so might make it easier for someone to carry out an attack.