Hall County Schools superintendent receives high marks on job evaluation





Hall County Schools Superintendent Will Schofield received high marks on his annual evaluation this year.

Each of the board members anonymously completed an evaluation and collectively determined that Schofield’s performance was “satisfactory,” as opposed to “unsatisfactory.”



“He worked from the time he got up in the morning to the time he went to bed, looking at these numbers and the information and where our schools were at and education, along with looking at the mental health for all our students,” said board chair Craig Herrington. “I think communicating to the community at large — I hear that quite often, that people come from other systems and are amazed at how much information was out there for our staff and our community.”

The evaluation is broken down into 6 tasks, each ranked on a scale of 1-5 based on the aggregate rankings of subcategories. Taken together, Schofield’s overall ranking is 4.66 out of 5. The various tasks and their rankings are as follows:

Performs as educational leader of the school: 4.57 Serves as chief executive officer of the school board: 4.63 Oversees staff personnel management: 4.63 Oversees operational services: 4.62 Oversees financial management: 4.95 Directs community relations activities: 4.6

“Evaluation results serve as evidence that Superintendent Schofield effectively navigated and successfully led the school district during the year challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the evaluation states.

No comments for improvement were submitted by any of the board members in their evaluations.

According to Georgia’s open records laws, superintendent evaluations “are not subject to release,” but Schofield chose to make his public.

The evaluation is available on the district’s website.







