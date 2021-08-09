Hall County Schools reports new COVID-19 cases among students, staff

The Hall County school district reported 34 new COVID-19 cases among students and nine among staff as of Aug. 9.



Stan Lewis, director of community relations, said a total of 77 students and seven staff members are currently quarantining. He said he will provide more information later in the day about which schools reported the cases and quarantines.

Hall County Schools' first day of the year was Friday. The district has around 28,000 students and 3,500 staff.

Lewis said most of the cases occurred before the start of school, adding that 109 students who have tested positive or may have come into contact with someone who tested positive will be returning Aug. 16.

Current case numbers, categorized by school, can be found online on a page on the system's website. Although, Lewis aded case numbers reported on the website may not always reflect the most up-to-date information.

The district will update COVID-19 contact tracing information on Friday, Aug. 13 on the reconnect Hall webpage.