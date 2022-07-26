Hall County school board passes increased budget supported in part by more tax revenue

Hall County Schools adopted its final budget and a tax increase at Monday’s school board meeting.



The school system lowered its millage rate July 25 to 15.99 for the 2022-23 fiscal year, down from 16.485 the year before. It is the lowest millage rate since 2005, but it is not a full rollback.

At that millage rate, the school system will take in $15.6 million more in tax revenue than it did last year, a 15.81% increase.

The school system’s finance officer, Jonathan Boykin, said the tax digest is up 19% over last year. Property values have skyrocketed in Hall County in recent years.

In 2021, the average sales price of a home in the county was $417,000, up almost 22% from 2020. One mill is equal to $1 per $1,000 in assessed property value. In Hall, property is assessed at 40% of its value, so at 15.99 mills, that $417,000 home would produce a $2,667 tax bill.

Hall County Schools’ budget has ballooned to $624 million this year, up from $589 million last year.

Overall expenditures are up 7.7%. Maintenance and transportation costs are up 16%, and the school system is forking over $14 million to boost employee salaries. Teachers are getting $3,000 raises including local and state money. Officials said about 90% of expenses go toward paying staff.

Several residents spoke during the public hearing, and they were not pleased about having to pay more in taxes.