Hall County Schools nearly doubles previous peak of COVID-19 cases

Just weeks after the school year began, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Hall County School District has increased sharply, nearly doubling the previous peak from December, 2020.

As of Aug. 31, there were 379 cases compared to 198 on Dec. 14, 2020.

In a video update on Monday, Aug. 30, Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield said the district has seen “spread like we never saw last year among students, or significant spread amongst faculty members, which threatens our ability to have in person schooling.”

Despite that spread, the district has maintained its mask-optional policy, opting instead for a school-by-school approach, with nine schools temporarily requiring masks and another requiring them for two grade levels.

Schofield cited a May report from the Centers for Disease Control, which found that even though coronavirus cases appeared lower in schools that mandated masks for students, the difference was “not statistically significant compared with schools where mask use was optional.”

“It reinforced what our own personal experience, and watching neighbors across the state, has told us for the last year and a half,” Schofield said. “People have sent some extremely critical emails since (the update), ‘Yeah, but we're dealing with the delta variant.’ And once again, if we start looking at other mid-size districts that have intense mitigation processes, whether it's Bibb County, whether it's Clarke County, and then you throw in Hall County … they're not faring any better than we are. And so yes, delta is more contagious. We all have more cases. But once again, people would struggle to make a case for seeing huge differences for children when it comes to masking.”

The Gainesville school system issued a temporary mask mandate last week for all of its schools after setting a record for weekly coronavirus infections. That mandate came on the heels of a public plea from the CEO of the Northeast Georgia Health System, Carol Burrell, who declared that “hospitals are full” and asked community members to do their part in stemming the wave of infections.