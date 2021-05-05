Hall County Schools changes mask policy for outdoor activities

Stan Lewis, Hall’s director of communications, said this decision stems from seeing a positive trend in COVID-19 cases both locally and in the district. He noted that the school system will continue to monitor COVID-19 numbers and rely on guidance from local health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



“We feel like this is the right decision to make at this time,” Lewis said.

At the Hall school board meeting on April 26, more than a dozen parents’ emails were read aloud, all of which revolved around mask protocols. Each asked the board to dissolve the mask requirement for the 2021-2022 school year.

Lewis said district officials consider those remarks valid and understand their frustrations.

“I think all of us want masks off at some point,” Lewis said. “I think our board understands completely how those folks feel … We’ve just got to move cautiously, and that’s what we’re doing.”