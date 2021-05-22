Hall and Gainesville teachers, principals, superintendents share biggest takeaways from pandemic school year

Niles said the 2020-2021 school year was her first time teaching fifth grade, and for the month of August she was only able to communicate with her students virtually. The teacher said she wanted to give her kids the experiences she had when she was their age, like a field trip and recess with the whole grade level. But, those activities weren’t possible.



“Personally, it was a really hard time for me to teach, and not have kids in this room,” Niles said.

Miguel Guisasola said he started as band director at Flowery Branch High School in the fall, knowing the job would pose many challenges. Recently, he was able to gather with parents of his students for a small meeting with his mask off.

“I had a parent say to me, ‘You are a lot more of an emotional person than I thought you were because it’s the first time I’ve seen you with your mask off,’” Guisasola recounted. “I thought that was interesting and not something that had crossed my mind. These kids in this community don’t know who I am, so much of what you do is in your face.”

Now that the school year is over for students, Guisasola said the exhaustion of not having any downtime in the past 15 months still weighs heavily on him and other teachers. The band director said he is looking forward to finally having “somewhat normal” concerts with his students in the fall, ones that involve a live audience.