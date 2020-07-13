Grady Young Foundation names 2020 scholarship recipients and honorees

The Grady Young Foundation, a nonprofit that provides spiritual and financial support to communities in Hall County, has announced its 2020 scholarship recipients and its “Living Legacy” honorees.



Although its annual scholarship weekend fundraising project was canceled this year, the organization still was able to award 19 scholarship recipients and recognize 19 seniors 90 years and older for their longevity, leadership and service to the area.





Memorial and named scholarship winners:

Abigale Derusha, Johnson High School, Grady Young Scholarship

Jayla Montgomery, Peachtree Ridge High School, Gaynell B. Y. Williams Scholarship

Lauren Hester, Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy, Estelle M. Y. Jackson Scholarship

Adonis Merritt, Alvoy High School, Marie Young Johnson Scholarship

Nicholas Butts, Cherokee Bluff High School, Marion “Paulette” Lott Scholarship

Mariah George, Savannah Early College High School, Irene Young Johnson Scholarship

Evian Kilgore, Eloise Mosley Young Scholarship

Aniyah Norman, Gerald Franklin Kesler Scholarship

Ayana Holmes, Sarah Dillard Legacy Builder Scholarship





Book and incentives scholarship winners:

Taylor Sturdivant, Gainesville High School, GY Foundation Book Scholarship

Luca Bandini, Gainesville High School, GY Foundation Book Scholarship

Larkyn Tremble, Woodville Tompkins High School, GY Foundation Incentive Scholarship

Kayla Jackson, Gainesville High School, GY Foundation Book Scholarship

Kayla Gales, Woodland High School, GY Foundation Incentive Scholarship

Zoe Bailey, Alfred E. Beach High School, GY Foundation Incentive Scholarship

Alyssa Ramos, Johnson High School, GY Foundation Book Scholarship

Maranda Bhojwani, Groves High School, GY Foundation Incentive Scholarship

Molly Holcomb, Johnson High School, GY Foundation Book Scholarship

Isley Millender, Pebblebrook High School, GY Foundation Incentive Scholarship





Living Legacy honorees: