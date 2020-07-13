Grady Young Foundation names 2020 scholarship recipients and honorees

The Grady Young Foundation, a nonprofit that provides spiritual and financial support to communities in Hall County, has announced its 2020 scholarship recipients and its “Living Legacy” honorees.
Although its annual scholarship weekend fundraising project was canceled this year, the organization still was able to award 19 scholarship recipients and recognize 19 seniors 90 years and older for their longevity, leadership and service to the area.
Memorial and named scholarship winners:
- Abigale Derusha, Johnson High School, Grady Young Scholarship
- Jayla Montgomery, Peachtree Ridge High School, Gaynell B. Y. Williams Scholarship
- Lauren Hester, Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy, Estelle M. Y. Jackson Scholarship
- Adonis Merritt, Alvoy High School, Marie Young Johnson Scholarship
- Nicholas Butts, Cherokee Bluff High School, Marion “Paulette” Lott Scholarship
- Mariah George, Savannah Early College High School, Irene Young Johnson Scholarship
- Evian Kilgore, Eloise Mosley Young Scholarship
- Aniyah Norman, Gerald Franklin Kesler Scholarship
- Ayana Holmes, Sarah Dillard Legacy Builder Scholarship
Book and incentives scholarship winners:
- Taylor Sturdivant, Gainesville High School, GY Foundation Book Scholarship
- Luca Bandini, Gainesville High School, GY Foundation Book Scholarship
- Larkyn Tremble, Woodville Tompkins High School, GY Foundation Incentive Scholarship
- Kayla Jackson, Gainesville High School, GY Foundation Book Scholarship
- Kayla Gales, Woodland High School, GY Foundation Incentive Scholarship
- Zoe Bailey, Alfred E. Beach High School, GY Foundation Incentive Scholarship
- Alyssa Ramos, Johnson High School, GY Foundation Book Scholarship
- Maranda Bhojwani, Groves High School, GY Foundation Incentive Scholarship
- Molly Holcomb, Johnson High School, GY Foundation Book Scholarship
- Isley Millender, Pebblebrook High School, GY Foundation Incentive Scholarship
Living Legacy honorees:
- Mary Elizabeth Westbrooks, Gainesville
- Bernice Helen Austin, Gainesville
- Louise Barnett, Barrow County
- Mildred Young-Brown, Gainesville
- Louise Harriett Randolph Butler, Jackson County
- Ellen Watkins Cheeks, Gainesville
- Wessie Nell Clark, Gainesville
- Beatrice Wheeler Hailey, Gainesville
- Robert L. “Bob” Hamrick, Gainesville
- Laverne Law, Gainesville
- Genoulia Lee, Lithonia
- Arthur “June” Lipscomb, Hall County
- Martha F. McCullough, Savannah
- Richard Charles Morrow, Hall County
- Margaret Winters Whelchel Osborne, Gainesville
- Ora Faye Ramsey, Gainesville
- Sammie Sue Rucker, Jackson County
- Eloise Riley Stringer, Hall County
- Nancy Cleo Williams, Hall County