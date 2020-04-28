BREAKING
Graduation dates set, plans still up in the air for Hall seniors
A screen is shared as Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield speaks during a Zoom meeting of the Hall County Board of Education on Monday, April 27. - photo by Nathan Berg
Nathan Berg
The Times
Updated: April 28, 2020, 9:13 a.m.

Graduation dates are set for Hall County’s high schools, though it’s not yet clear how those ceremonies will be held.

Plans throughout the district may vary, but “every effort is being made by our high schools to provide a ceremony that will be special for the graduates of 2020,” according to a news release from the school system.

The dates, approved by the Hall County Board of Education during a meeting Monday, April 27, are as follows: 

  • Chestatee High School: Thursday, May 21

  • East Hall High School: Friday, May 22

  • Flowery Branch High School: Friday, May 22 

  • North Hall High School: Friday, May 22

  • Cherokee Bluff High School: Saturday, May 23

  • Johnson High School: Saturday, May 23

  • West Hal High Schooll: Saturday, May 23

  • Lanier College and Career Academy: Wednesday, May 27

Additionally, July 17 and 18 have been reserved by Hall County schools as potential days of in-person senior celebrations if conditions allow for group gatherings at that time.

