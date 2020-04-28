Graduation dates set, plans still up in the air for Hall seniors

Graduation dates are set for Hall County’s high schools, though it’s not yet clear how those ceremonies will be held.

Plans throughout the district may vary, but “every effort is being made by our high schools to provide a ceremony that will be special for the graduates of 2020,” according to a news release from the school system.

The dates, approved by the Hall County Board of Education during a meeting Monday, April 27, are as follows:

Chestatee High School: Thursday, May 21

East Hall High School: Friday, May 22

Flowery Branch High School: Friday, May 22

North Hall High School: Friday, May 22

Cherokee Bluff High School: Saturday, May 23

Johnson High School: Saturday, May 23

West Hal High Schooll: Saturday, May 23

Lanier College and Career Academy: Wednesday, May 27

Additionally, July 17 and 18 have been reserved by Hall County schools as potential days of in-person senior celebrations if conditions allow for group gatherings at that time.