Georgia’s parental rights law passed in the Senate. What school officials and teachers in Hall said about the bill

Under the bill, a superintendent or school principal would have 30 days to provide instructional material to a parent upon request. If they deny the request or fail to provide the information by deadline, the parent may file an appeal, which must be added to the agenda of the following school board meeting.

“We've always made any of our materials available to parents if they request it,” said Craig Herrington, chair of the Hall County school board. Moreover, he said, parents have constant access to an online portal where they can view grades, coursework and so on.

A school system would also be required to “adopt a policy or regulation to promote parental involvement,” which must be published on the school system’s website. And that policy must include a procedure for parents to “object to instructional materials.”

Additionally, a parent could withdraw their child from a sex education class, and teachers must provide the course content in advance so parents can make a decision.

The extent to which parents can opt their children out of other classes is not entirely clear.

Hillel Levin, a law professor at the University of Georgia with expertise in education law, finds the bill generally unobjectionable.

“It's mostly window dressing for culture war,” he said. “It all has to do with the culture wars more than anything substantive.”

But one section of the bill, he said, “could potentially do some mischief.”

It would bar any action that may “infringe on the fundamental right of a parent to direct the upbringing and education of his or her minor child without demonstrating that such action is reasonable and necessary to achieve a compelling state interest and that such action is narrowly tailored and is not otherwise served by less restrictive means.”

“I could imagine a universe in which parents try to use that section to opt their children out of a variety of school activities or classes,” he said. “And it's not really clear what a school would be required to do in response to that and how far that might go.”

Critics also worry that providing instructional materials may increase the workload for teachers at a time when many schools already struggle to hire and retain them.

“Many times, my lessons, I wrote it out on a notebook paper the night before and I don’t have it digitized,” said Steven McIntyre, a teacher at Chestatee High School in Hall County.

Lisa Harris, a retired Hall County school teacher, supports the bill and said “it would be no burden whatsoever.”

“It’s a five-minute exchange at most to get those things together,” she said.

While parents may already have these rights, she said, “I don’t think you can say it too much, and I think parents need to understand that they do have these rights.”

“Parental indifference is one of the biggest problems,” she said. “So I think this legislation gives parents an encouragement to be involved but also the knowledge of the recourse they have, as the parents, to make the decisions.”



