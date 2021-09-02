Georgia adopts new math standards, leaves Common Core

Georgia is adopting new math standards that are billed as a removal of Common Core and a return to teacher freedom, but even after a year-plus delay, the new standards may not make it into classrooms before the 2023-2024 school year.

The state Board of Education voted unanimously Aug. 26 to adopt the standards, after changes were made to an earlier proposal unveiled in March.

State Department of Education leaders say the new standards are clearer and more understandable, less reliant on academic language, and include examples of what students should know and how teachers might instruct them.

Kevin Bales, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for the Hall County School District, said “it’s probably a little early to tell” whether the new standards will make math easier or simpler, but they will “bring about a more positive experience for our students and our teachers.”

It’s a big and expensive change, requiring new instructional materials and new state standardized tests in grades 3-8 and high school. The state had planned to show teachers how to deliver the new material this year, with the new coursework debuting next August and new tests next spring. But board members are pushing state Superintendent Richard Woods to hold off another year, saying schools are just too hard-pressed by the COVID-19 pandemic to overhaul curriculum right now.

“Can we have some grace or some consideration or thoughtfulness?” asked board member Helen Butler Rice. "My districts and a lot of districts are just feeling that all they can do is just keep the doors open.”

Bales echoed those sentiments.

“Teachers are working in their classrooms, they're still trying to work with mitigation processes from COVID,” he said. “And right now, it would be a difficult thing to try to shift everything and get towards training with the new standards.”

Board member Stan DeJarnett, a retired superintendent, warned during committee discussion Aug. 25 that delaying implementation could have a domino effect, pushing back changes to areas in other state standards. The board is supposed to overhaul English and language arts standards next.

Matt Jones, chief of staff to Woods, said there will be “a very likely delay in implementation. We know things are changing on the ground.” He said Woods would decide in December or January whether to go forward. But math teacher training this year is likely to begin focusing on the new standards anyway.



