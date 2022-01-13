Gainesville's School Choice enrollment begins Tuesday

If the school falls outside your “cluster,” transportation will not be provided. Ths school system has two clusters. Schools in cluster A include Centennial Arts Academy, Fair Street International Academy, Enota Multiple Intelligences Academy and New Holland Knowledge Academy. Schools in cluster B include Gainesville Exploration Academy and Mundy Mill Learning Academy.

With Gainesville’s second middle school, Gainesville Middle West Campus, scheduled to open in August, this is the first year choice enrollment is offered for middle school students. The new middle school will be located in cluster B.

Choice Enrollment forms will come home with currently enrolled Pre-K-7 students on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, which will include information about your child’s assigned cluster. Parents should complete and return choice enrollment forms to the schools by Friday, January 28, 2022. Students who are currently enrolled in Pre-K programs should attach two updated proofs of residency to the school choice form.

The school system will hold a Pre-K lottery drawing for city residents. There are two Pre-K classes at each of the 12 elementary schools, and the maximum number of students allowed by state law in each class is 22. Parents can sign up from Jan. 31 - Feb. 11, 2022 at the School Board Office located at 508 Oak Street. The lottery drawing for all Pre-K enrollments will take place on February 14, 2022.

Students who live outside the school district can apply to attend one of its schools, but they have to pay tuition and meet certain criteria related to attendance, grades and behavior.