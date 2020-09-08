Gainesville students have returned to school, well, about half of them. Here’s what parents and staff have shared about the first day in person

Gainesville attorney Matt Parrish also has two daughters, one of whom, 11-year-old Violet Parrish, had her first day of in-person class at a new school building. She’d entered sixth grade at the start of this year.

Parrish said his youngest, Elle Parrish, a fifth grader at Enota Mutiple Intelligences Academy, will return to in-person class on Thursday.

Like Woods, Parrish said the first three weeks of online school went as smoothly as they could have, adding that he does not envy the staff who had to adapt to teaching children ages 5 or younger up to 18 through a computer screen. He said he has so far been “nothing but pleased” with the school system.

But, also like Woods, Parrish said he was nervous to send his sixth grader to school Tuesday, both because it is a transition period for Violet, but also because the family is concerned about the ongoing pandemic.

“We’ve been very, very serious about it (COVID-19), but in regard to the idea of whether she could have just continued staying home … we felt like there’s just so much to gain from being in school — the social part of it and getting used to it,” Parrish said.

He also said he feared that Violet’s introduction into middle school, as well as her transition to a new school building, would be complicated and his daughter falling behind if he chose to keep her in virtual school for the semester.

Parrish says he still worries about the chance of students and teachers everywhere falling ill with the virus, but for his family, the social, developmental and educational benefit could not be delayed any longer.

‘We’re excited to see them’

Teachers and administrators reported virtually no issues on Tuesday, aided by the reduced student volume, three weeks of introduction to students in virtual classes and education provided to students and staff about COVID-19 precautions.

Amanda Secunda, who teaches first grade at Enota Multiple Intelligences Academy, said that even during a pandemic, she found Tuesday to have been easier than “any other first day.”

“Even though we haven’t had them (the students) in the classroom, we have had experiences with them and gotten to see a little bit of their personalities, as well as how they learn and learning more about them that way, than a traditional first day where you’re meeting those kids for the first time,” Secunda said.

Another of the reasons Williams has listed for a phased-in approach to school is the extra staff that would be available to make portions of the day, like morning drop-offs, move along more smoothly. Secunda said that idea worked.

The first grade teacher said her students also had done well to adhere to the mask guidelines, though classes did take brief mask breaks, when students could spread out and breathe outside their masks. She said the largest challenges came at recess, where students were required to stay in a certain zone with their class, and in the hallways, where they were expected to social distance as well.

“(Recess) was really hard for some of the kids to comprehend, ‘I can see my friend from last year, but I can’t go play with them,’” she said. “And that was hard to watch them, too.”

Overall, though, Secunda said it’s just nice to see the students in person.

“It made the school feel like it had life again,” she said.