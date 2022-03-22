Gainesville Schools approves new $24 million facility

The Gainesville school board approved several construction projects Monday.



The board approved $24 million for the construction of a new 103,807-square-foot, three-story academic building at Gainesville High School, with 47 classrooms, labs for science, marketing, business and video production and two art rooms. It will connect to the kitchen, cafeteria and media center, and it will eliminate classes at the Ninth Grade Center. It is scheduled for completion in fall 2023 and will be funded by bond proceeds.

“This will complete all of our bond projects,” said Superintendent Jeremy Williams.

More than 2,000 feet of new fencing was approved for Gainesville High School. It will start at the Valentine Center, wrap around the practice field pavilion and along the perimeter of Century Place to Elephant Trail. The project budget is $480,593.

New sod will be laid at Gainesville High School’s Bobby Gruhn Field for $155,000.

The band building at Gainesville High School will be renovated at a cost of $115,000, including paint, flooring, plumbing and lighting. Board Treasurer Sammy Smith opposed the project.

Gainesville Middle School East will get new audio systems in all of its classrooms at a cost of $225,800.