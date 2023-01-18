Gainesville school board unveils plans for City Park football stadium renovations

The Gainesville City school board on Tuesday unveiled plans for renovations to the stadium at City Park, which hosts Gainesville High School football games.



The biggest piece of the renovations will be a new two-story press box named after Walt Snelling, along with concession stands, ticket booths, archways at the home and visitor entrances, and double the bleacher capacity, from 3,000 to 6,000 people.

Construction will happen in two phases and is scheduled for completion in August 2024, said Adrian Niles, chief operations officer for Gainesville City Schools. Phase one will start in March, he said, and wrap up in August. The field will still be usable until the start of phase two in early January 2024, he said.

It is not clear at this stage how much the renovations might cost, and officials did not want to hazard a guess. The contractor is Carroll Daniel Construction, and the architect is Robertson Loia Roof.

Phase one includes demolition of the restrooms, site grading, additional disability parking on the home side, new bleacher cushions, four new ticket booths, a plaza area and new entrances with archways.

A two-story press box bearing the name of the late Walter Candler “Walt” Snelling, the voice of Red Elephants athletics for more than three decades, will be built in phase two, along with new restrooms, concession stands, more bleachers and a new joint utility building.

Superintendent Jeremy Williams said renovations at the historic City Park stadium are long overdue, noting that the press box hadn’t undergone any significant renovations since 1984.

People have been playing football at City Park since at least the early 1900s, when the football field, now called Bobby Gruhn Field, was graded.