Gainesville school board extends superintendent’s contract until 2025





“I think this sends a signal to the community that we've got a lot of momentum going on right now because of your leadership,” said Andy Stewart, chair of the school board.

Williams was hired as superintendent in May 2017, and his new contract will run until June 30, 2025, a year beyond his contract extension last year.

It is not clear whether the terms of the contract, including salary, have changed. Under the contract approved in May of last year, Williams was guaranteed an annual salary of $225,000 with the potential for a 2% increase each year.

Stewart noted that under Williams’s leadership, the school system has opened a new middle school campus, an Advanced Studies Center and will soon open the Student Activities Center at Gainesville High School.

Williams has also overseen the opening of the kitchen, cafeteria and media center at Gainesville High, which will also get a new three-story academic building in Aug. 2023.

Stewart said four of the last five years, the school system has ended with a higher fund balance than at the start of the year.

“That's a great compliment to Dr. Williams in his financial stewardship,” he said.

He praised Williams and his staff for doing the “heavy lifting” behind the scenes that has allowed the school system to grow and prosper.

Laptop purchase

The board approved $2 million in funding to buy 1,000 Dell laptops for teaching staff.

“This is the ending of our fifth year of the laptops that teacher staff currently have, so it is a good time for us to look at replacing them,” Jill Hobson, chief technology officer, said to the board.

The projected cost is $2,006,284, and the money will be drawn from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

Williams said that when they began considering this purchase a couple months ago, his laptop battery started lasting only half as long.

“So it’s like it knew we were talking about replacing the laptops,” he joked.

“We’re seeing a lot of that,” Hobson said. “This is very timely.”