Gainesville school board approves construction funds, will close 1 day for COVID boosters





Gainesville Middle School West campus will receive $983,000 to purchase furniture, physical education and cheerleading equipment, with a tentative completion date of April 2022.

Board Treasurer Sammy Smith said that “there may be some supply chain issues, and folks should understand that now before they start complaining in the spring.”

A total of $1.24 million was approved for the weightlifting center at Gainesville High School. The money will be used to purchase weightlifting and sporting equipment, and to add a standalone storage building. Board member Kris Nordholz said the center was “state of the art” when it was built about a decade ago but is in need of some upgrades.

The district approved plans to install new laminate flooring in a section of Centennial Arts Academy, which will act as a pilot project to determine whether to do the same in other schools. Many schools currently have vinyl composition tile, which requires a great deal of maintenance. Chief Operations Officer Adrian Niles said the laminate flooring “should drastically cut our costs” and “will pay for itself in three years.” It is also stain and scratch resistant, he said.





School day canceled to hold vaccine booster clinic

School will be canceled on Nov. 19, the Friday before Thanksgiving, allowing school employees the chance to get their COVID-19 booster shot at Gainesville Middle School. Superintendent Jeremy Williams anticipates 250 or more shots will be administered that day. He noted that during a vaccine event in March some 400 employees received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.





Buses are getting new cameras

All bus cameras will be replaced with 13-megapixel, “top-of-the-line cameras” at a cost of about $40,000, Niles said, adding that 70% of the district’s buses have outdated cameras, which require principals and other school officials to view video cartridges in the shop where buses are kept. The new cameras will provide high-quality video which can be readily transferred to a computer.



