Gainesville school board adopts policy allowing foreign exchange students

The Gainesville City school board on Monday unanimously approved a policy allowing foreign exchange students to enroll in the district.
Students must live with an adult sponsor who is able to “deal with all school matters that may arise,” the policy says.
School board members will review the applications and decide on a case-by-case basis who to admit.
Students will be required to pay tuition. They must provide a birth certificate, all school transcripts and medical records.
The school board heard a first reading of the policy March 6.
Superintendent Jeremy Williams said then that it had been about 20 years since they last allowed foreign exchange students.
“We’ve had more requests and more requests,” he said in March.