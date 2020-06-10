Gainesville names new special education director

The Gainesville City School System has named Beth Skarda as the new special education director for the school district.

Skarda will assume the new role after serving as principal of Sugar Hill Academy of Talent and Career in the Hall County School District since 2008. She has over 20 years of experience in education, serving as assistant principal at West Hall Middle School before making the switch to Sugar Hill.

Skarda is also the president of the Georgia Association of Elementary School Principals for District I and is a member of the GAESP board.

“Mrs. Skarda knows our community, our students and has a passion for ensuring each child’s success,” said Gainesvile Superintendent Jeremy Williams. “Her experience as a school leader will transition smoothly to bridging the gap between the special education department and our families. We are fortunate to have Mrs. Skarda as a part of the team and look forward to her leadership.”