Gainesville High senior awarded this prestigious scholarship

A senior at Gainesville High School has been awarded a prestigious four-year college scholarship from the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation, the Gainesville City School System announced.



Hassan Khan is one of only five students in Georgia to receive the Cooke College Scholarship, and one of 60 graduating seniors in the United States.

In February, Khan won the Student Teacher Achievement Recognition for the Gainesville school system, and he was a semifinalist for the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program last fall.

This year’s scholarship recipients will receive up to $55,000 annually to support their undergraduate education.

Since 2000, the foundation has awarded over $250 million in scholarships to nearly 3,200 high-achieving students with financial needs. Students also receive ongoing academic coaching and advising, and access to a network of other Cooke Scholars.

The foundation evaluated submissions from all 50 states, and selected scholars based on their academic ability, persistence, leadership and financial need.

“This year’s College Scholarship applicants are full of potential and determination,” said Seppy Basili, executive director of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. “We congratulate them and look forward to seeing how the next steps in their educational journeys unfold.”

These 60 Scholars join the 45 current Cooke Young Scholars selected earlier in March to continue to receive the organization’s support. Together, both groups form the 2023 cohort of 105 Cooke College Scholars. A full list of the 2023 Cooke College Scholars, including the high schools and states they represent, can be found here.