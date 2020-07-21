Gainesville High School graduation will look different than expected, given continued virus spread

As is the plight of nearly every high school senior in any graduating class of 2020, Gainesville High School's nearly 500 graduates will have to settle for a different kind of commencement experience at City Park on Friday, July 24.

The Gainesville City School System late last week decided its original plans for a full but delayed graduation ceremony that day, with all graduates and families to attend at once, will not be possible given the continued spread of COVID-19, Superintendent Jeremy Williams told The Times.

In a letter published to the high school's Facebook page on Saturday, July 18, Gainesville High School Principal Jaime Green said the school system had hoped that the risk of community spread would diminish over time when the "difficult but necessary" decision to delay graduation was made in May.

"A crisis that was unanticipated to begin with, now continues to develop in ways we could not have foreseen," Green's letter says. "Even with the strictest safety protocols in place, we cannot escape the fact that a traditional commencement ceremony at this time would most likely lead to a surge in cases. It would not be responsible for us to put you and your families in a position where you would have to choose between your graduation ceremony and your health."

Williams echoed that sentiment on Tuesday.

"The (COVID-19) numbers continue to increase," the superintendent said. "To try to put a few thousand people into a stadium, even with the safety precautions we would have, you would still have concerns about people walking up to the event, lining the fence there at City Park and just the fear of it becoming a spreader event."