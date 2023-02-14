Gainesville High ‘genius’ named STAR student

Hassan Khan hasn’t even graduated Gainesville High School yet, and he is developing a computer program aimed at eliminating human bias in the redrawing of congressional districts.



“I don't even understand some of the stuff he's doing right now,” said Khan’s teacher, Karnati Chandra, whom Kahn credited for sparking his interest in computer science.

Khan was recognized Tuesday, Feb. 14, as the STAR student for the Gainesville school system, which also included two private schools, Lakeview Academy and Riverside Preparatory Academy.

The Student Teacher Achievement Recognition honors the state’s highest-achieving high school seniors and the teachers who have had the greatest influence on them.

The annual STAR ceremony was held at Gainesville First Baptist and sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Gainesville.

The recognition has been administered by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators since the 1990s after its creation by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce in 1958.

In order to qualify, high school seniors must have the highest SAT score on a single test date and be in the top 10% or top 10 students of their class based on grade-point average.

Karnati highlighted Khan’s intellectual gifts and exceptional work ethic — he’s taken so many AP and dual-enrollment courses that he’ll nearly be a junior when he enters college — but he also commended Khan for using his smarts to help others.

“Hassan is not only a genius, but he finds happiness in other peoples’ success, which is rare in teenage people,” he said. “He came to me one day with a bright, big smile on his face … saying that, ‘Dr. Karnati, I tutored a student, he was failing out … but now he ended up with an A.’ So he runs a tutoring club in our school. Also, he teaches my AP Calculus class students when they need help.”

Khan was a semifinalist in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, a highly prestigious national scholarship competition.

Khan’s top college choice is Princeton University, and he has his sights set on a career as a data scientist.

“One of the main things I'm doing is using computer science to analyze congressional districts,” he said.

Khan was born and raised in Gainesville after his parents emigrated from Pakistan in the early 1990s. The youngest of five, he said his parents always pushed him and his siblings to work hard and set high goals.

“My parents, they're really hardworking, so they kind of instilled that in us,” he said.

“I can’t say in words. I’m so proud of him,” said Khan’s mother, Ghazala.

“Very, very proud,” said his father, Farooq.

In his free time, Khan likes to read dystopian fiction, play football and basketball with his brothers, and play and write music. He plays the trumpet and the flute, and is learning to play piano.

Schools in Hall County also named STAR winners. Schoolwide winners in Gainesville also included the following: