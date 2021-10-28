Gainesville, Hall teachers of the year honored for service, get big checks

"When Dr. Williams called me I was shocked, I had to sit down," she said. "I'm just honored to be named district Teacher of the Year."



One of Cindea's best traits, Williams said, is that she "recognizes talent" in students and puts them on a path that allows them to fulfil their potential.

When asked about her passion for teaching and what keeps her going, she said: "I come to school every day to see their smiling faces and even when we're wearing the masks, I like to say, 'I get to see your smiling eyes.'"

Teaching during the pandemic has been "very tough," she said, "but it's been really encouraging seeing my kids grow and seeing the relationships that we've been able to build. I do my job for my kids every day."