Gainesville, Hall teachers of the year honored for service, get big checks

Two teachers from the Gainesville and Hall County school districts each received a $10,000 check from the Melvin Douglas and Victoria Kay Ivester Foundation after being named Teacher of the Year.
Suzanne Cindea of Gainesville and Heather Riley of Hall County were honored during a formal banquet Thursday at Lanier College and Career Academy, a high school in Hall County that focuses on career readiness, where students cooked and served a high-class meal to guests.
Cindea, a third grade teacher at Gainesville Exploration Academy, spoke about her excitement when Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams gave her the good news.
"When Dr. Williams called me I was shocked, I had to sit down," she said. "I'm just honored to be named district Teacher of the Year."
One of Cindea's best traits, Williams said, is that she "recognizes talent" in students and puts them on a path that allows them to fulfil their potential.
When asked about her passion for teaching and what keeps her going, she said: "I come to school every day to see their smiling faces and even when we're wearing the masks, I like to say, 'I get to see your smiling eyes.'"
Teaching during the pandemic has been "very tough," she said, "but it's been really encouraging seeing my kids grow and seeing the relationships that we've been able to build. I do my job for my kids every day."
Heather Riley, a longtime teacher who teaches all grade levels at Mount Vernon Elementary in Hall, likewise said she was “shocked” when she found out she won the award. When asked about her passion for teaching, she said simply: "It's the kids.”
"It's their excitement and wanting to learn," she said. "They're so grateful when they can be together. So that's exciting to me, to see how excited they are to be together and work together."
The winners were announced last year, but the ceremony was delayed until Thursday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"What we wanted to do is get together and celebrate teachers," said Doug Ivester, former CEO of Coca Cola. He and his wife, Kay, created their foundation in 2012 and are known throughout Hall County for donating millions to causes in education.
A few years ago, Doug Ivester and Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield talked about how they could better honor teachers in the county. When Ivester mentioned a check, Schofield assumed it would be on the order of hundreds of dollars. "You're not thinking big enough,” Ivester told Schofield.
Teachers should be regarded as celebrities, Ivester suggested, and said he also hopes the award will spark healthy competition among teachers and entice them to be the best they can be.
Schofield added that the award is an opportunity for "our community to celebrate the craft of teaching."
"Thank you for the gift that you give every day for the over 30,000 boys and girls you look after in our schools," he said to both recipients.