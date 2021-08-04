Gainesville, Hall schools say why they aren't requiring student masks, but some parents aren't convinced

“It’s not as simple as we’ll put masks on them and send them to school,” he said. “Imagine being a 5-year-old student who's never even seen their teacher’s face who is trying to learn phonetic awareness behind the mask. We know that interactions have slowed down, we know that in terms of the strength of relationships, they've slowed down. And we know that perhaps as much as 80 to 85% of communication is nonverbal. And when you lose most of that by wearing a mask, it's again, it's just not as simple as ‘put one on or don’t.’”

For some parents, however, the issue is rather simple.

“I’d rather wear it and not need it than need it and not wear it,” said Shirley Lipscomb, who has a son in seventh grade. “Any time you can better guarantee the safety of students, that’s what you should do.”

Craig Herrington, board chair for Hall County Schools, offered similar reasoning to Schofield.

“To have the children to be able to see their teachers and their teachers to see the children, I think that has a great deal of benefit, especially at the start of the school year.”

Sabrina Cantrell, the parent of seventh and 11th graders, said she is “OK with (masks being optional),” and worries that masks make socializing especially “awkward” for children, which may hinder their development.