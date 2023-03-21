Gainesville City Schools names K-5 winners for 2023 Young Georgia Authors competition

Six Gainesville students have advanced to the next round in a prestigious statewide writing competition.
Gainesville City Schools on Monday, March 20, named its 2023 Young Georgia Authors winners for grades K-5.
They will now compete against the grade-level winners from the 15 school systems in the Pioneer RESA Northeast Georgia region.
The Young Georgia Authors Contest encourages K-12 students to develop enthusiasm for and expertise in their writing.
Student submissions can be short stories, poetry, essays, journals, personal narratives, reports or other original student writing, and they are judged on the four domains in the Georgia Performance Standards: ideas, organization, cohesiveness and language.
The decades-old competition is sponsored by the Georgia Language Arts Supervisors and the Georgia RESA Network with support from the Georgia Department of Education.
Here are the winners:
Kindergarten
Student: Fiona Connell
School: Enota Multiple Intelligences Academy
First grade
Student: Evalyn Pullen
School: Mundy Mill Arts Academy
Second grade
Student: Jaxon Hughes
School: Enota Multiple Intelligences Academy
Third grade
Student: Ava Burnette
School: Enota Multiple Intelligences Academy
Fourth grade
Student: Helena Hoang
School: Centennial Arts Academy
Fifth grade
Student: Michelle Rodriguez Osorio
School: Mundy Mill Arts Academy