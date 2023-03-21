By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Gainesville City Schools names K-5 winners for 2023 Young Georgia Authors competition
Gainesville City Schools recently named its 2023 Young Georgia Authors winners for grades K-5. - photo by Gainesville City Schools

Six Gainesville students have advanced to the next round in a prestigious statewide writing competition. 

Gainesville City Schools on Monday, March 20, named its 2023 Young Georgia Authors winners for grades K-5. 

They will now compete against the grade-level winners from the 15 school systems in the Pioneer RESA Northeast Georgia region. 

The Young Georgia Authors Contest encourages K-12 students to develop enthusiasm for and expertise in their writing. 

Student submissions can be short stories, poetry, essays, journals, personal narratives, reports or other original student writing, and they are judged on the four domains in the Georgia Performance Standards: ideas, organization, cohesiveness and language.

The decades-old competition is sponsored by the Georgia Language Arts Supervisors and the Georgia RESA Network with support from the Georgia Department of Education.


Here are the winners:

Kindergarten

Student: Fiona Connell

School: Enota Multiple Intelligences Academy 

First grade

Student: Evalyn Pullen

School: Mundy Mill Arts Academy 

Second grade

Student: Jaxon Hughes

School: Enota Multiple Intelligences Academy 

Third grade 

Student: Ava Burnette

School: Enota Multiple Intelligences Academy

Fourth grade 

Student: Helena Hoang 

School: Centennial Arts Academy 

Fifth grade

Student: Michelle Rodriguez Osorio

School: Mundy Mill Arts Academy 