Gainesville city schools loosen quarantine measures for students, staff

The Gainesville school system loosened its quarantine guidelines Tuesday, Aug. 24, allowing students and staff who are exposed in school to continue to attend as long as they are asymptomatic and wearing a mask.
The guidelines are similar to Hall County Schools’ new quarantine policy. Unlike Hall County, though, Gainesville students and staff do not have to submit to daily temperature checks.
Under the new guidelines, vaccinated students and staff are not required to quarantine at home if they have no symptoms. Previously, unvaccinated students and staff who came into contact with a confirmed case, even if they had no symptoms, were required to quarantine for 10 days. Gainesville City Schools do not require proof of vaccination.
The district reported 22 COVID-19 cases as of Aug. 20, though it does not report how those cases are divided between students and staff. Last week, 69 students and six teachers were quarantined, Superintendent Jeremy Williams said.
Williams said the attitude in the district is “optimistic but also realistic,” and he expects cases to rise in the next couple of weeks. In Hall County Schools, six schools have mandated masks to combat the surge of cases. Williams said his district will take similar measures in the coming weeks as cases continue to rise.
“In these next couple of weeks, if our cases start to go up as anticipated, then we'll probably be in the same boat as Hall County where we have to either close classrooms or enforce a mask mandate,” he said. “So we anticipate doing that, it's just a matter of when.”
He said more than 60% of students are consistently wearing masks in schools.
Williams said he and Hall County Superintendent Will Schofield consult about once a week with officials from the Georgia Department of Public Health, the Northeast Georgia Health System and the Longstreet Clinic. “We’ve gotten very close over the last year and a half to having those conversations,” he said.
When asked about the nature of those conversations and why his district has not heeded the advice of experts to require school masking, Williams said, “Sometimes there's the misperception that if everybody in the schools were to wear masks that we’re the silver bullet to solving this.” The Centers for Disease Control has recommended students wear masks in schools.
Williams noted that previous peaks in coronavirus cases in the area occurred when schools were not in session.
“So while there may be transmission at schools, schools masking up is not the solution when you still have community activities and events where thousands of people are showing up,” he said. “I think everybody's been great about just sharing data, sharing opinion, sharing feedback, what's working, what's not.”
According to a recent survey conducted by the district, Williams said 73% of employees report being fully vaccinated, and 5% report being partially vaccinated. With an 83% response rate, Williams estimated that about 65% of the staff are fully vaccinated. He said the district is not planning to provide any vaccination incentives at this time.
The Hall County school board voted Monday against a proposal that would have offered $400 incentives to any employee who becomes vaccinated before Oct. 15.