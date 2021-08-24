Gainesville city schools loosen quarantine measures for students, staff

The Gainesville school system loosened its quarantine guidelines Tuesday, Aug. 24, allowing students and staff who are exposed in school to continue to attend as long as they are asymptomatic and wearing a mask.

The guidelines are similar to Hall County Schools’ new quarantine policy. Unlike Hall County, though, Gainesville students and staff do not have to submit to daily temperature checks.

Under the new guidelines, vaccinated students and staff are not required to quarantine at home if they have no symptoms. Previously, unvaccinated students and staff who came into contact with a confirmed case, even if they had no symptoms, were required to quarantine for 10 days. Gainesville City Schools do not require proof of vaccination.

The district reported 22 COVID-19 cases as of Aug. 20, though it does not report how those cases are divided between students and staff. Last week, 69 students and six teachers were quarantined, Superintendent Jeremy Williams said.

Williams said the attitude in the district is “optimistic but also realistic,” and he expects cases to rise in the next couple of weeks. In Hall County Schools, six schools have mandated masks to combat the surge of cases. Williams said his district will take similar measures in the coming weeks as cases continue to rise.



