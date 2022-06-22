Gainesville City Schools adopts final budget and tax rate

Officials said it is the lowest millage rate since 1999, which they said is as far back as Department of Revenue records go for the school system. They said they will look at their internal records to see how the new rate compares to rates even further back.



The millage rate is measured in mills. A mill is equal to $1 per $1,000 in taxable property value, and a home in Gainesville is taxed at 100% of its value. A home valued at $417,000 — the average sale price of a Hall County home last year — would produce a $2,538 tax bill.

Given the drastic rise in property values, the lower tax rate may not result in savings for homeowners. In 2021, the average price of a home in Hall County increased by more than one-fifth compared to the year prior.

Board Treasurer Sammy Smith said the school system has lowered the tax rate each year since Jeremy Williams became superintendent in 2017 for a total drop of 0.66. That is due in part to high property tax revenues, Smith said, but is primarily a credit to the superintendent’s “good management.”

However, there was one hiccup in the budget process this year, though at no fault of the school system.

Smith said the Hall County tax assessor’s office made a “significant error” by using the wrong millage rate to estimate the tax bills of Gainesville property owners paid to the school system.

Tax assessors used the 6.614 millage rate from 2020 when they should have used the 6.395 rate from 2021. That means Gainesville property owners will get a smaller tax break than they were led to believe when notices were sent out.

As for the school system’s budget, all employees will get a 3% raise, though bus drivers and school nutrition staff will get more.

“Last year, we changed so many of the classified scales that we held off on school nutrition and bus drivers in anticipation for change this year,” Williams said at the board meeting in May. “So they're getting, of course, more than the 3%.”

Teachers will get an additional $2,000 pay bump as part of Gov. Brian Kemp’s budget. That amounts to a $3,500 pay raise for teachers, Williams said.

A 26th step is also being added to all salary scales.

The school system is projecting an ending balance of just under $21.27 million in 2023.

Officials expect to spend about $1.62 million more than they take in. The school system will still have about three months of expenses in reserve. It spends about $7 million a month.

About 85% of the school’s expenses go toward salaries and benefits, officials say.



