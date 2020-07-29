Gainesville City Council to vote on site for new middle school

The Gainesville City Council will vote Tuesday, Aug. 4 on annexation and rezoning for the property for Gainesville City Schools’ second middle school, which is intended to alleviate crowding at Gainesville Middle School.



The school is set to break ground later this year and open in 2022. It will be near Mundy Mill and Gainesville Exploration academies at the intersection of McEver Road and Gould Drive.

Plans include a two-story, 183,400-square-foot building and a multi-purpose field with field house and bleachers. Primary access for cars and buses is proposed off McEver Road. The school will start off with 750 to 900 students but have the capacity for 1,200.

About six acres of the 22.6-acre school site will need to be annexed in to the city, and about 16.6 acres will need to be rezoned from residential to office and institutional. The Gainesville City Schools Board of Education, the applicant for the project, is also asking for a special use approval so an existing rental home can remain on one of the parcels for the property.

The Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board voted July 14 to approve the annexation and rezoning. The approval came with several conditions, including screening the development from nearby homes with trees and getting a traffic study to look at access along Gould Drive.

The Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Public Safety Complex, 701 Queen City Parkway.