Gainesville approves new middle school site





Gainesville’s new middle school took a step forward Tuesday, Aug. 4, when the Gainesville City Council approved annexation and rezoning for the site.

Construction is set to start later this year, with the school scheduled to open in 2022. It will be near Mundy Mill and Gainesville Exploration academies at the intersection of McEver Road and Gould Drive.

About six acres of the 22.6-acre school site was annexed in to the city, and about 16.6 acres was rezoned from residential to office and institutional. The Gainesville City Schools Board of Education, the applicant for the project, also got approval for a special use approval so an existing rental home can remain on one of the parcels for the property.

The changes were unanimously approved by the Council Tuesday.

Plans for the school include a two-story, 183,400-square-foot building and a multi-purpose field with field house and bleachers. Main access for cars and buses is proposed off McEver Road. The school will start off with 750 to 900 students but have the capacity for 1,200.