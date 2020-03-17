Gainesville and Hall schools prepare for extended closings

Only several days after announcing this week’s school closings, Hall County and Gainesville school systems are having to move quickly again.

With a new order in place from Gov. Brian Kemp to close all state public primary, secondary and post-secondary schools from March 18 to March 31, Hall and Gainesville faculty and staff are having to extend online learning and student meal deliveries for another week-and-a-half.

"This measure is critical to reducing local transmission in communities across our state, and I ask Georgians to continue to follow best practices — washing their hands regularly, isolating the elderly and chronically ill, and avoiding large events if possible — in the days and weeks ahead," Kemp said in an email release on March 16.

Gainesville Superintendent Jeremy Williams said Gainesville City School System was able to take advantage of the district-wide planning day Monday, March 16, to finish long-term online learning procedures.

More than a week ago he said teachers were asked to plan for four weeks of instruction.