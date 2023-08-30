Former Gov. Nathan Deal talks history, modern politics at Brenau Former Governor Nathan Deal gives a public lecture Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at Brenau University's John S. Burd Center For The Performing Arts. "The Keeping of our Republic" is presented by Brenau University Learning and Leisure Institute as part of their 2023-2024 lecture series. - photo by Scott Rogers Before about 260 people Tuesday at Brenau University, former governor Nathan Deal delved into the last 200 years of the nation’s history.