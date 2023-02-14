Flowery Branch senior who plays four instruments honored as Hall Schools’ STAR student

Sam Malone, a senior at Flowery Branch High School, marches to the beat of his own drum, though the idiom should probably be modified because drums seem to be one of the few instruments he doesn’t play.



“I play a lot of instruments,” said Malone, who was named Hall County Schools’ STAR student Tuesday, Feb. 14. “I play flute, piccolo, piano and saxophone, and I also like to write music.”

His father, Lee, credits his son’s independence for his academic success.

“Sam doesn't really follow pop culture, where a lot of kids fall into that trap,” Lee Malone said. “Sam has never been a movie buff, a popular music buff. He's kind of followed his own path.”

“I think one of the things that makes him so unique is that no matter what it is … he always wants to do his best,” said his mother, Tara Feddern.

The Student Teacher Achievement Recognition honors the state’s highest-achieving high school seniors and the teachers who have had the greatest influence on their success.

“He's one of the hardest-working students I've taught in my 21-year career,” said Malone’s STAR teacher, Kelley Brumbelow, who taught him AP literature and composition in his senior year at Flowery Branch High.

“When I think about Sam, I think of a shy, quiet 15-year-old who didn't speak much in my American literature class. By the end of sophomore year he was participating more and getting more and more confident,” she said. “By the end of junior year he was delivering full-blown speeches in front of his peers, showing so much confidence.”

The annual STAR ceremony was held at First Baptist Church in Gainesville and sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Gainesville.

The recognition has been administered by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators since the 1990s after its creation by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce in 1958.

In order to qualify, high school seniors must have the highest SAT score on a single test date and be in the top 10% or top 10 students of their class based on grade-point average.

Malone plans to double major in music and mathematics at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, and is content for now to follow his interests and see what career path they lead him down.

“I'm trying to study what I really enjoy, and hopefully I’ll decide in college,” he said of his career goals.

In his down time, Malone likes to play and write music. He plays the flute during Mass at his church in Flowery Branch, Prince of Peace.

One of his favorite musical artists is Japanese composer Koji Kondo, who is known for his work on popular video games like “Super Mario Bros.,” “The Legend of Zelda” and “Punch-Out!!”

Schools in Gainesville also named STAR winners. Hall County's schoolwide winners included the following: