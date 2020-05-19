Fishing hooked this Flowery Branch senior a scholarship and lifelong friendships

Growing up, Avery Hammock was known as “that kid who goes fishing every day.”

Starting in middle school, Hammock would spend all his free time hitching up a johnboat to the back of a golf cart and driving it down to one of the many lakes in the Sterling on the Lake community to go fishing.

“It was just a pastime,” Hammock said. “Just something to do.”

In the years since, it’s become so much more for Hammock, a senior at Flowery Branch High School.

Hammock was in eighth grade when he hatched the idea of starting a bass fishing team at Flowery Branch. His cousin was a member of the Jefferson High School fishing team, and together, along with a few other friends, they put together the plans to start the Flowery Branch High School Anglers.

“We got information on how to start a team and how to get kids to be a part of a team,” Hammock said. “It was something me and my buddies really enjoyed to do. We really loved to fish, and we wanted to open it up to everybody in my school.”

At 14, Hammock secured sponsorships for the team, picking up financial support from local businesses like Nichols Bodyshop, Oakwood Bait and Tackle, AVC Marine, Marine Klean and Outdoor Depot, among others. He also had to contact and coordinate with boat captains, so each of the group’s 10 teams of two fishermen would have everything they needed to compete. Hammock said he connected with several boat owners on Facebook who were willing to take kids out fishing for free if the scheduling lined up.

“We had a ton of support behind us in the community, and they were able to make this happen,” he said.

Hammock’s love for fishing is even helping to pay for his higher education.

Following a first-place outing with partner Brooks Anderson at the SAF Early Bird Open this January, Hammock got a call from Erskine College head bass fishing coach Ryan Teems with a scholarship offer to join the team. Hammock said 75% of his college schooling is being paid for through the sport he has loved since his middle school days.

The news was overwhelming.

“I was in shock at first,” he said. “I was just completely overjoyed and very thankful for the opportunity. It’s something that I’ve seen happen to people, but I never really thought it would be me in that situation.”

Hammock said his time with the FBHS Anglers has defined his high school experience. He’s learned lessons in leadership, time management and, of course, fishing.

“It was one of the best experiences of my life,” he said. “I learned how to connect with kids that have the same passion that I do. There’s not a ton of kids that love to fish, especially in Flowery Branch. But the ones that did, I learned how to connect with them, and I’ve made lifelong friends with them.”