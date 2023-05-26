First in family to attend college, East Hall High student wants to be anesthesiologist

Rey Gonzales lost his mother a couple years ago. It was the most difficult period of his life.

But this son of Mexican immigrants is nothing if not strong, transforming his deepest pain into his greatest source of motivation.

“That moment really propelled me into a whole different state of mind,” Gonzales said.

A recurring bout of stomach ulcers proved fatal while his mother was visiting Mexico and was unable to receive adequate care. Since then, he has been determined to make sure that others don’t have to suffer like his mother did.

“That's what kind of directed me toward anesthesia,” he said. “The care wasn’t anywhere near what it should have been.”