Family’s cattle farm leads this Chestatee senior toward large-animal veterinary career

It’s difficult to look elegant walking an 1,800-pound beef cow.
However, Ellie Clark, a senior at Chestatee High School, leads her cattle with ease, letting nine years of showmanship flow into her every movement.
Growing up on her family’s cattle farm, Clark said a passion for livestock was bred into her.
She started showing beef cows in the third grade, and as she grew older, competed in three to four shows a year through Hall County 4-H.
“I’ve realized what amazing creatures cattle are,” Clark said. “I’ve honestly formed bonds with the cattle I’ve shown.”
Class of 2020
The Times puts together this special senior recognition each year, highlighting a few standout stories from our local seniors, but this year we’ve added graduation lists from our local schools in an effort to honor as many graduates as we can. We hope you’re inspired by these stories and join us in celebrating the class of 2020. You can view these stories online as well as upcoming photo coverage of this year's graduation ceremonies.
During her senior year, Clark became a full-time dual enrollment student, taking classes from Howard E. Ivester Early College in the morning, then completing Work-Based Learning hours during afternoons on her farm.
Because Chestatee High doesn’t have an agriculture program, Clark also spent part of her senior year interning at North Hall Middle to explore a potential career in that field. She helped the school’s agriculture teacher and started the school’s first beef cattle show team.
“It was definitely rewarding to teach them and compete against them at shows,” Clark said.
Each cattle show is divided into two categories: showmanship and class. Showmanship entails leading a cow into a ring with utter control. Depending on where the judge is positioned, each cow must be shifted into a correct stance.
Clark said the class category focuses more on the appearance of the cow. Judges look for favorable body shapes found in specific cow breeds.
This fall, Clark plans to pursue a bachelor’s in animal and dairy science at the University of Georgia. Instead of entering the show ring, Clark said she intends to join the college’s livestock judging team.
For now, she has set her sights on pursuing a career as a large animal veterinarian. However, Clark said she is comfortable keeping her options open.
If she could give one piece of advice to upcoming seniors, Clark would tell them to not stress over plans that don’t come to fruition.
“I wanted to be a (small animal) veterinarian, then I thought I’d be an agriculture teacher,” she said. “Someone told me to write your plans in pencil and give God the eraser. We’re not in charge of what happens.”
Chestatee High School graduating seniors
A tentative list provided by Hall County Schools
Jose Alexander Acosta
Jesus Aguillares
Stefany Albarran-Hurtado
Laura Alcantar Anguiano
Fedor Mikhailovich Alexandrov
Brady Wayne Anderson
Mayah Zipporah Wyoming Anderson
Sarah Elizabeth Andrew
Carson Tyler Arceneaux
Gemma Marie Arthur
BreAna DeShon Atkinson
Briana Jatzel Avellaneda
Fabian Ayala
Katilyn May Babb
Angel Gabriel Baeza-Ledesma
Jaydon Zachary Bailey
Julio Antonio Baltazar
Caroline Dale Barber
James Barcenas
Hunter Robert Casey Barnas
Ashley Barrientos
Faith Marie Bater
Devin Luke Beck
Dayna Lourdes Belmarez
Shelby Kay Benjamin
Jade Nicole Blalock
Makayla Jean Blocker
Dorimar Bonilla
Karen Nayeli Bonilla
Lindsey Elaine Bornhorst
Kyle Patrick Bowmar
Maggie Louise Bowmar
Sean Robert Branyon
Elizabeth Grace Bravo
Zane Michael Bresher
Erick Briseno-Marquez
Chandler Jay Brookshire
Zakary Cole Bryant
Jose Manuel Buendia
Jesse Brian Buffington
Trevor James Buffington
Jonah Lee Bull
Eduardo Camacho
Kristina Elizabeth Campbell
Alma Yadira Cantu
Hiedy Rosio Carreno
Jamie Marie Carrillo
Karina Carrillo
Caleb Chance Carter
Jennifer Casique
Hasly Yamilec Castellon
Juan Jose Castro
Jose L. Caudillo
Hunter Rhett Chambers
Jennifer Joanna Chavez
Alfredo Israel Cisneros
Brian Cisneros-Romero
Ellie Madeline Clark
Lily Anna Coffey
Manuel Conde
Ciara Nicole Corbin
Cristian Giovanni Corona
Maria Nayeli Guadalupe Corona
Angelina Catherine Corso
Alejandro Cortez
Ever Cortez
Joseph Antonio Cortez
Fernando Ruben Cortez-Elias
Alivia Ann Criddle
Kevin Daniel Cruz-Maldonado
Xavier Estevan Cruz-Zamora
Angelica Del Carmen Cuevas
Preston Michael Cummings
Alexis Maddison Dale
Amber Marie Dale
Garrett Blake Daniell
Felipe Jose Darquea Haboud
Sophie Marie Davis
Thomas Dayton
Maria Victoria Delgado
Brittany Nicole Denmon
Madalyn Rose Dollyhigh
Elizabeth Dominguez-Cedillo
Brisel Duarte
Perla Duarte
Vianey Montserrat Duenas Pasillas
Andrew Spencer Duncan
Ram Om Dutta
Christopher Bryant Eddy
Alexandria McKayla Edmonds
Noah Ivan Elliott
William Landrum English
Yaxire Karela Esquivel
Diego Arturo Esquivel Vicente
Alejandro Estrada
Miguel Angel Estrada Blanco
Ava Claire Evans
Jackson Hunter Farris
John Dixon Fawcett
Raina Beatrice Feanny
Nicole Marian Felix
Emerson Ismael Fernandez Campos
Brisa Ruby Ferrel
Andrea Filomeno
Claudia Marie Fowler
Dawson Brady Gaines
Christopher Galvan
Gabriela Heriberta Galvez Garcia
Alexis Andres Garcia
Jeyson Omar Garcia
Victor Manuel Garcia
Grand Rhey Llenada Garland
Jacob Ryan Gipson
Braulio Godinez
Erick Alonzo Godinez
Dennis Marilin Gomez
Guadalupe Jaquelin Gomez
Jaime Gonzalez
Macie Paige Goodsir
Ashley Briana Granados
Chasity Nicole Griffin
Donald Alan Grimsley
Crystal Guardado
Jackelin Guerrero
Simeon Alexander Gutsman
Kalisha Faith Hale
Connor Richard Hall
Eythan Alexander Harbin
Payton Mitchell Harkins
Ryan Amery Harper
Cassidy Lynne Hartog
Joel Alfredo Hernandez
Karen Hernandez
Leslie Diane Hernandez
Rene Lopez Hernandez
Yarelit Ruby Hernandez
Yiovany Hernandez
Jacqueline Herrera
Ivy Grace Hinchliffe
Brandon Ho
Ethan Jayden Holitzner
Alanna Lashae Holmes
Madisun Faith House
Christopher Blake Hudson
Ethan Ned Hulsey
Alejandro Ibarra
Salomon Ibarra
Yadira Ibarra
Jordan Nicole Jackson
Robert Townsend James
Tyler Ryan James
Matthew Tanner Jarrard
Mayko Daniel Juarez
Nataleigh Kusum Khan
Mary Danielle Kidd
Rylie Madison King
Skyler Destiny Kinsey
Sterling Destin Klein
Cody Austin Kowalske
Keanu Shane LaCount
Cloe Alyssa Larned
Phillip Andrew Lemay
Abisai Leon
Joseph Landon LiBasci
Haylee Elizabeth Lloyd
Deneice Ivana Lopez
Diana Gabriela Lopez
Evelyn Rosario Lopez
Jessica Verenise Lopez
Mario Angel Lugo
Yolanda Monserrat Lugo-Leon
Sitlally Luna Castillo
Ansley Brooke Lunsford
Robert Drake Lyon
Francisco Madrigal
Carley Seymour Mancuso
Steven Tyler Martin
Berenice Martinez
Cristian Martinez
Joel Martinez
Nicole Martinez
Kennet Alexander Martinez Duarte
Maria Del Carmen Martinez-Valdez
Lina Mariela Mateo Juan
Sara Ansley Matson
Sarah Nicole McCloud
Ashton Phillip-Rose McCollum
Camden Caroline McMahon
Payton Makenna McMorrough
Maggie Celeste McNair
Ashley Natali Medina-Rodriguez
Karla Medrano Contreras
Sara Noemi Mejia
Benson Jack Miller
Melodie Rose Missler
Lela Grace Mize
Maria Isabel Montanez
Carragan Laurel Moody
Edwin Morales
Yuritzi Elizabeth Moreno
Ximena Mosqueda
Madison Quinn Mueller
Brandon Jose Murillo-Granados
Ana Elyse Myers
Daniela Navarro
Jayson Brenton Nicholson
Fernando Olivas
Ismael Olivas
Riley Cane Orr
Andy Ortega
Esmeralda Ortuno
Aaliyah Lizeth Pacheco
Jacob Maxwell Pair
Andrea Lizeth Palacios
Catherine Grace Palmieri
Alejandra Paniagua-Guzman
Isaac Walker Parlier
Austin Levi Parrish
Caitlyn Grace Patrick
Christopher Adam Patterson
Kassidy Aaren Payne
Kyle Andrew Pearce
Kayla Leigh Peck
Austin Javier Perez
Litzy Perez
Austin Tyler Pilgrim
Citlalli Pineda
Tyler Lee Pittman
Emma Diana-Fern Pollard
Joesph Weber Pressley
Seth Wayne Pressley
Sara Rachell Pursley
Jeanne Ramirez
Jimmy Ramirez
Brittney Leighann Randolph
Ryiona Vantaj Raven
Hailey Ann Ray
Kayla Marie Reed
Dayan Reyes-Gonzalez
Tristan James Riddle
Chloe Elisabeth Riley
Julian Miguel Rivera
Marisol Rizo
Zoe Aaliyah Robertson
Savannah Jade Robinson
Aracely Rodriguez
Tristan Stacy Rogers
Yajaira Romero
Omaly Rosario
Alexander Jesse Ross
Destiny Kate Ross
Victor Manuel Ruiz
Veronica Alejandra Ruiz-Ayala
Alexis Salazar
Esmirna Salcido
Heidi Giselle Sanchez
Charles Edward Scott, Jr.
Seth Taylor Sertain
Diana Paola Servin
Cade Alexander Sexton
Corbin Davis Shaw
Alicia Marie Simmons
Joseph Daniel Sleister
Andrew Joseph Smith
Austin Hayden Smith
Mason Cole Smith
Matthew Parker Smith
Trenton Cole Smith
Gracie Kay Souther
Camryn Rose Spence
Christian William Steele
Nolan Chase Stevens
Gwyneth Leigh Thomas
Jarrett Ryan Thompson
Dylan Eric Carter Travis
Chandler James Tucker
Leydi Mayenci Turcios Yanes
Katrina Hope Turk
Lisandro Vaca
Edgar Ismael Vasquez-Martinez
Keiry Velasquez
Pascual Enrique Velasquez-Perez
Jimena Ashley Villamor-Thompkins
Hannah Bethany Walker
Talia Czar Watkins
Rayn Marie Welle
Brittany Michelle West
Jocelyn Elizabeth Wiley
Jackson Giles Wood
David Woodard
Lana Catherine Woodward
Reyes Antonio Yanez
Carla Yebra
Fernanda Zamarripa
Nicolas Zamudio Londono