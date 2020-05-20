BREAKING
Family’s cattle farm leads this Chestatee senior toward large-animal veterinary career
Chestatee High's Ellie Clark with Stella - photo by Scott Rogers

It’s difficult to look elegant walking an 1,800-pound beef cow.

However, Ellie Clark, a senior at Chestatee High School, leads her cattle with ease, letting nine years of showmanship flow into her every movement. 

Growing up on her family’s cattle farm, Clark said a passion for livestock was bred into her.

She started showing beef cows in the third grade, and as she grew older, competed in three to four shows a year through Hall County 4-H.

“I’ve realized what amazing creatures cattle are,” Clark said. “I’ve honestly formed bonds with the cattle I’ve shown.”

Class of 2020

The Times puts together this special senior recognition each year, highlighting a few standout stories from our local seniors, but this year we’ve added graduation lists from our local schools in an effort to honor as many graduates as we can. We hope you’re inspired by these stories and join us in celebrating the class of 2020. You can view these stories online as well as upcoming photo coverage of this year's graduation ceremonies.

During her senior year, Clark became a full-time dual enrollment student, taking classes from Howard E. Ivester Early College in the morning, then completing Work-Based Learning hours during afternoons on her farm.

Because Chestatee High doesn’t have an agriculture program, Clark also spent part of her senior year interning at North Hall Middle to explore a potential career in that field. She helped the school’s agriculture teacher and started the school’s first beef cattle show team.

“It was definitely rewarding to teach them and compete against them at shows,” Clark said. 

Each cattle show is divided into two categories: showmanship and class. Showmanship entails leading a cow into a ring with utter control. Depending on where the judge is positioned, each cow must be shifted into a correct stance. 

Clark said the class category focuses more on the appearance of the cow. Judges look for favorable body shapes found in specific cow breeds.

This fall, Clark plans to pursue a bachelor’s in animal and dairy science at the University of Georgia. Instead of entering the show ring, Clark said she intends to join the college’s livestock judging team.

For now, she has set her sights on pursuing a career as a large animal veterinarian. However, Clark said she is comfortable keeping her options open. 

If she could give one piece of advice to upcoming seniors, Clark would tell them to not stress over plans that don’t come to fruition.

“I wanted to be a (small animal) veterinarian, then I thought I’d be an agriculture teacher,” she said. “Someone told me to write your plans in pencil and give God the eraser. We’re not in charge of what happens.”

Chestatee High's Ellie Clark with Stella. - photo by Scott Rogers

Chestatee High School graduating seniors

A tentative list provided by Hall County Schools

Jose Alexander Acosta

Jesus Aguillares

Stefany Albarran-Hurtado

Laura Alcantar Anguiano

Fedor Mikhailovich Alexandrov

Brady Wayne Anderson

Mayah Zipporah Wyoming Anderson

Sarah Elizabeth Andrew

Carson Tyler Arceneaux

Gemma Marie Arthur

BreAna DeShon Atkinson

Briana Jatzel Avellaneda

Fabian Ayala

Katilyn May Babb

Angel Gabriel Baeza-Ledesma

Jaydon Zachary Bailey

Julio Antonio Baltazar

Caroline Dale Barber

James Barcenas

Hunter Robert Casey Barnas

Ashley Barrientos

Faith Marie Bater

Devin Luke Beck

Dayna Lourdes Belmarez

Shelby Kay Benjamin

Jade Nicole Blalock

Makayla Jean Blocker

Dorimar Bonilla

Karen Nayeli Bonilla

Lindsey Elaine Bornhorst

Kyle Patrick Bowmar

Maggie Louise Bowmar

Sean Robert Branyon

Elizabeth Grace Bravo

Zane Michael Bresher

Erick Briseno-Marquez

Chandler Jay Brookshire

Zakary Cole Bryant

Jose Manuel Buendia

Jesse Brian Buffington

Trevor James Buffington

Jonah Lee Bull

Eduardo Camacho

Kristina Elizabeth Campbell

Alma Yadira Cantu

Hiedy Rosio Carreno

Jamie Marie Carrillo

Karina Carrillo

Caleb Chance Carter

Jennifer Casique

Hasly Yamilec Castellon

Juan Jose Castro

Jose L. Caudillo

Hunter Rhett Chambers

Jennifer Joanna Chavez

Alfredo Israel Cisneros

Brian Cisneros-Romero

Ellie Madeline Clark

Lily Anna Coffey

Manuel Conde

Ciara Nicole Corbin

Cristian Giovanni Corona

Maria Nayeli Guadalupe Corona

Angelina Catherine Corso

Alejandro Cortez

Ever Cortez

Joseph Antonio Cortez

Fernando Ruben Cortez-Elias

Alivia Ann Criddle

Kevin Daniel Cruz-Maldonado

Xavier Estevan Cruz-Zamora

Angelica Del Carmen Cuevas

Preston Michael Cummings

Alexis Maddison Dale

Amber Marie Dale

Garrett Blake Daniell

Felipe Jose Darquea Haboud

Sophie Marie Davis

Thomas Dayton

Maria Victoria Delgado

Brittany Nicole Denmon

Madalyn Rose Dollyhigh

Elizabeth Dominguez-Cedillo

Brisel Duarte

Perla Duarte

Vianey Montserrat Duenas Pasillas

Andrew Spencer Duncan

Ram Om Dutta

Christopher Bryant Eddy

Alexandria McKayla Edmonds

Noah Ivan Elliott

William Landrum English

Yaxire Karela Esquivel

Diego Arturo Esquivel Vicente

Alejandro Estrada

Miguel Angel Estrada Blanco

Ava Claire Evans

Jackson Hunter Farris

John Dixon Fawcett

Raina Beatrice Feanny

Nicole Marian Felix

Emerson Ismael Fernandez Campos

Brisa Ruby Ferrel

Andrea Filomeno

Claudia Marie Fowler

Dawson Brady Gaines

Christopher Galvan

Gabriela Heriberta Galvez Garcia

Alexis Andres Garcia

Jeyson Omar Garcia

Victor Manuel Garcia

Grand Rhey Llenada Garland

Jacob Ryan Gipson

Braulio Godinez

Erick Alonzo Godinez

Dennis Marilin Gomez

Guadalupe Jaquelin Gomez

Jaime Gonzalez

Macie Paige Goodsir

Ashley Briana Granados

Chasity Nicole Griffin

Donald Alan Grimsley

Crystal Guardado

Jackelin Guerrero

Simeon Alexander Gutsman

Kalisha Faith Hale

Connor Richard Hall

Eythan Alexander Harbin

Payton Mitchell Harkins

Ryan Amery Harper

Cassidy Lynne Hartog

Joel Alfredo Hernandez

Karen Hernandez

Leslie Diane Hernandez

Rene Lopez Hernandez

Yarelit Ruby Hernandez

Yiovany Hernandez

Jacqueline Herrera

Ivy Grace Hinchliffe

Brandon Ho

Ethan Jayden Holitzner

Alanna Lashae Holmes

Madisun Faith House

Christopher Blake Hudson

Ethan Ned Hulsey

Alejandro Ibarra

Salomon Ibarra

Yadira Ibarra

Jordan Nicole Jackson

Robert Townsend James

Tyler Ryan James

Matthew Tanner Jarrard

Mayko Daniel Juarez

Nataleigh Kusum Khan

Mary Danielle Kidd

Rylie Madison King

Skyler Destiny Kinsey

Sterling Destin Klein

Cody Austin Kowalske

Keanu Shane LaCount

Cloe Alyssa Larned

Phillip Andrew Lemay

Abisai Leon

Joseph Landon LiBasci

Haylee Elizabeth Lloyd

Deneice Ivana Lopez

Diana Gabriela Lopez

Evelyn Rosario Lopez

Jessica Verenise Lopez

Mario Angel Lugo

Yolanda Monserrat Lugo-Leon

Sitlally Luna Castillo

Ansley Brooke Lunsford

Robert Drake Lyon

Francisco Madrigal

Carley Seymour Mancuso

Steven Tyler Martin

Berenice Martinez

Cristian Martinez

Joel Martinez

Nicole Martinez

Kennet Alexander Martinez Duarte

Maria Del Carmen Martinez-Valdez

Lina Mariela Mateo Juan

Sara Ansley Matson

Sarah Nicole McCloud

Ashton Phillip-Rose McCollum

Camden Caroline McMahon

Payton Makenna McMorrough

Maggie Celeste McNair

Ashley Natali Medina-Rodriguez

Karla Medrano Contreras

Sara Noemi Mejia

Benson Jack Miller

Melodie Rose Missler

Lela Grace Mize

Maria Isabel Montanez

Carragan Laurel Moody

Edwin Morales

Yuritzi Elizabeth Moreno

Ximena Mosqueda

Madison Quinn Mueller

Brandon Jose Murillo-Granados

Ana Elyse Myers

Daniela Navarro

Jayson Brenton Nicholson

Fernando Olivas

Ismael Olivas

Riley Cane Orr

Andy Ortega

Esmeralda Ortuno

Aaliyah Lizeth Pacheco

Jacob Maxwell Pair

Andrea Lizeth Palacios

Catherine Grace Palmieri

Alejandra Paniagua-Guzman

Isaac Walker Parlier

Austin Levi Parrish

Caitlyn Grace Patrick

Christopher Adam Patterson

Kassidy Aaren Payne

Kyle Andrew Pearce

Kayla Leigh Peck

Austin Javier Perez

Litzy Perez

Austin Tyler Pilgrim

Citlalli Pineda

Tyler Lee Pittman

Emma Diana-Fern Pollard

Joesph Weber Pressley

Seth Wayne Pressley

Sara Rachell Pursley

Jeanne Ramirez

Jimmy Ramirez

Brittney Leighann Randolph

Ryiona Vantaj Raven

Hailey Ann Ray

Kayla Marie Reed

Dayan Reyes-Gonzalez

Tristan James Riddle

Chloe Elisabeth Riley

Julian Miguel Rivera

Marisol Rizo

Zoe Aaliyah Robertson

Savannah Jade Robinson

Aracely Rodriguez

Tristan Stacy Rogers

Yajaira Romero

Omaly Rosario

Alexander Jesse Ross

Destiny Kate Ross

Victor Manuel Ruiz

Veronica Alejandra Ruiz-Ayala

Alexis Salazar

Esmirna Salcido

Heidi Giselle Sanchez

Charles Edward Scott, Jr.

Seth Taylor Sertain

Diana Paola Servin

Cade Alexander Sexton

Corbin Davis Shaw

Alicia Marie Simmons

Joseph Daniel Sleister

Andrew Joseph Smith

Austin Hayden Smith

Mason Cole Smith

Matthew Parker Smith

Trenton Cole Smith

Gracie Kay Souther

Camryn Rose Spence

Christian William Steele

Nolan Chase Stevens

Gwyneth Leigh Thomas

Jarrett Ryan Thompson

Dylan Eric Carter Travis

Chandler James Tucker

Leydi Mayenci Turcios Yanes

Katrina Hope Turk

Lisandro Vaca

Edgar Ismael Vasquez-Martinez

Keiry Velasquez

Pascual Enrique Velasquez-Perez

Jimena Ashley Villamor-Thompkins

Hannah Bethany Walker

Talia Czar Watkins

Rayn Marie Welle

Brittany Michelle West

Jocelyn Elizabeth Wiley

Jackson Giles Wood

David Woodard

Lana Catherine Woodward

Reyes Antonio Yanez

Carla Yebra

Fernanda Zamarripa

Nicolas Zamudio Londono

