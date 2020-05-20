Family’s cattle farm leads this Chestatee senior toward large-animal veterinary career

It’s difficult to look elegant walking an 1,800-pound beef cow.



However, Ellie Clark, a senior at Chestatee High School, leads her cattle with ease, letting nine years of showmanship flow into her every movement.

Growing up on her family’s cattle farm, Clark said a passion for livestock was bred into her.

She started showing beef cows in the third grade, and as she grew older, competed in three to four shows a year through Hall County 4-H.

“I’ve realized what amazing creatures cattle are,” Clark said. “I’ve honestly formed bonds with the cattle I’ve shown.”