‘Everybody’s got their gifts’: Hundreds of Gainesville, Hall County middle schoolers participate in college career fair

Four Career Path Fairs are scheduled between March 7-17, and will include all seventh graders from Hall County Schools and Gainesville City Schools — around 2,700 students. More than 90 local companies representing over a dozen career paths are participating.

“In the past we've only been able to take 150 seventh graders from each of our middle schools,” said Rhonda Samples, CEO of Lanier College and Career Academy, a Hall County high school that serves as the epicenter of the district’s work-based learning programs.

“This is the first year that we have provided this opportunity to all seventh graders in the Hall County school system and the Gainesville City school system,” she said.

About 700 students from Chestatee Academy, North Hall Middle and Gainesville Middle School West visited Lanier Tech on Thursday.

Giselle Aviles may not be old enough to work yet, but she is already eyeing a career as an electrician.

“My dad teaches me how to do engineering and stuff,” said the Gainesville Middle School West student. “For example, if I want to change the light switch, he tells me first I have to turn off the power and everything. … And then he teaches me the wires and all that to remove.”

She had a lot of questions for Kay Cochrane, CEO of Cochrane Brothers Electric Company.

Cochrane said her company, which has been in business in Gainesville since 1980, has had trouble hiring and retaining young workers, especially since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think this is a great thing to let them know what’s out there,” Cochrane said of the career fair. “We’re here to show them all the different things that we do,” including using an infrared camera to identify the source of an electrical issue.

“I think we're in a better position today,” Samples said of worker shortages. But, she added, “We still have employers contacting us weekly” asking for work-based learning students.

“It really starts in middle school,” Amy Davis, a seventh grade math teacher at North Hall Middle, said of the need to expose students to career opportunities.