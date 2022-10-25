This elementary school in Hall will see an $18 million expansion

The Hall County school board on Monday unanimously approved a budget of $18 million for the expansion of Lyman Hall Elementary.
A two-story classroom wing with 20 classrooms will be added, increasing the school’s capacity by 300 students. That will allow the school to replace the modular building on campus.
More extensive renovations were planned for the school, such as a new roof, cafeteria and air conditioning system. But officials said they later realized that the costs would be “more than our wallets could handle,” Superintendent Will Schofield said.
So, to start, they will add the classroom wing, renovate the learning commons and expand the cafeteria. That will make Lyman Hall 36,000 square feet larger. Those projects are scheduled for completion in January 2025.
Matt Cox, director of facilities and construction, said additional renovations will be needed in phase two.