BREAKING
Live updates: Hall County's per capita rate of COVID-19 cases remains highest in North Georgia
Data from the Georgia Department of Public Heath and Northeast Georgia Health System
Full Story
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
East Hall High School graduation 2020, a photo gallery
East Hall Graduation 14.jpg

Following a brief diploma drive-thru ceremony at the school Friday, May 22, 2020, East Hall graduates and family gather at the stadium parking lot to view a slide show and video of the ceremony on a large screen.

by Scott Rogers
East Hall Graduation 15.jpg

Following a brief diploma drive-thru ceremony at the school Friday, May 22, 2020, East Hall graduates and family gather at the stadium parking lot to view a slide show and video of the ceremony on a large screen.

by Scott Rogers
East Hall Graduation 12.jpg

Following a brief diploma drive-thru ceremony at the school Friday, May 22, 2020, East Hall graduates and family gather at the stadium parking lot to view a slide show and video of the ceremony on a large screen.

by Scott Rogers
East Hall Graduation 13.jpg

Following a brief diploma drive-thru ceremony at the school Friday, May 22, 2020, East Hall graduates and family gather at the stadium parking lot to view a slide show and video of the ceremony on a large screen.

by Scott Rogers
East Hall Graduation 11.jpg

Following a brief diploma drive-thru ceremony at the school Friday, May 22, 2020, East Hall graduates and family gather at the stadium parking lot to view a slide show and video of the ceremony on a large screen.

by Scott Rogers
East Hall Graduation 10.jpg

Following a brief diploma drive-thru ceremony at the school Friday, May 22, 2020, East Hall graduates and family gather at the stadium parking lot to view a slide show and video of the ceremony on a large screen.

by Scott Rogers
East Hall Graduation 9.jpg

Following a brief diploma drive-thru ceremony at the school Friday, May 22, 2020, East Hall graduates and family gather at the stadium parking lot to view a slide show and video of the ceremony on a large screen.

by Scott Rogers
East Hall Graduation 8.jpg

Following a brief diploma drive-thru ceremony at the school Friday, May 22, 2020, East Hall graduates and family gather at the stadium parking lot to view a slide show and video of the ceremony on a large screen.

by Scott Rogers
East Hall Graduation 6.jpg

Following a brief diploma drive-thru ceremony at the school Friday, May 22, 2020, East Hall graduates and family gather at the stadium parking lot to view a slide show and video of the ceremony on a large screen.

by Scott Rogers
East Hall Graduation 7.jpg

Following a brief diploma drive-thru ceremony at the school Friday, May 22, 2020, East Hall graduates and family gather at the stadium parking lot to view a slide show and video of the ceremony on a large screen.

by Scott Rogers
East Hall Graduation 5.jpg

Following a brief diploma drive-thru ceremony at the school Friday, May 22, 2020, East Hall graduates and family gather at the stadium parking lot to view a slide show and video of the ceremony on a large screen.

by Scott Rogers
East Hall Graduation 3.jpg

Following a brief diploma drive-thru ceremony at the school Friday, May 22, 2020, East Hall graduates and family gather at the stadium parking lot to view a slide show and video of the ceremony on a large screen.

by Scott Rogers
East Hall Graduation 2.jpg

Following a brief diploma drive-thru ceremony at the school Friday, May 22, 2020, East Hall graduates and family gather at the stadium parking lot to view a slide show and video of the ceremony on a large screen.

by Scott Rogers
East Hall Graduation 4.jpg

Following a brief diploma drive-thru ceremony at the school Friday, May 22, 2020, East Hall graduates and family gather at the stadium parking lot to view a slide show and video of the ceremony on a large screen.

by Scott Rogers
East Hall Graduation 1.jpg

Following a brief diploma drive-thru ceremony at the school Friday, May 22, 2020, East Hall graduates and family gather at the stadium parking lot to view a slide show and video of the ceremony on a large screen.

by Scott Rogers