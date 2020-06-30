This department at Brenau will become its own school and get new offices

“The problem for us in psychology is we haven’t had a psychology building,” Battle said. “We have offices all over campus, and we have a psychology clinic that our graduate students offer services out of. But in terms of just faculty offices, we’re spread out all over campus. The goal has been to try to get us in one spot so we could all be together, and so this donation and this new building is going to be huge for that. We’ll finally all get in the same place. We’ll have a nice building that will kind of be our home.”



Battle said she initially set the goal of becoming a school nearly a decade ago and has watched the psychology department grow rapidly every year since.

The move to the Gainesville Renaissance building will give the department about 50% more physical room than it currently has in its assortment of offices and classrooms scattered about the campus, according to Brenau president Anne Skleder. The change in venue will allow the school’s growth to continue to flourish.



