COVID-19 cases increase at local colleges, universities

As COVID-19 surges, here is a look at local universities and colleges and how they are handling rising case numbers on their campuses.





University of North Georgia

The University of North Georgia has reported a total of 281 COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, 259 among students and 22 among staff. Since Aug. 1, the college has had a total of 326 cases. There have been a total of 82 cases at the Gainesville campus, the vast majority among students.

The school has a total enrollment of 19,000 students.

UNG follows Department of Public Health guidance on quarantining, but does not provide that data on its website.

“Because there is such variability in this information, we do not include quarantine numbers on our dashboard,” said UNG spokeswoman Kate Maine.

On Sept. 3, the university announced a vaccine incentive for students and staff. Those who have been fully vaccinated can be entered to win $1,000. A total of 50 winners will be chosen, the first 25 on Sept. 20 and the rest on Oct. 15. Additionally, students and staff who get vaccinated at campus vaccination clinics between Aug. 18 and Oct. 15 will have $20 applied to their account or through the employee payroll process.

“Data demonstrates that the vaccines are preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death, and they are effective against the delta variant," UNG President Bonita Jacobs said. "Vaccination and participation in this program are voluntary; however, I urge you to get the vaccination as soon as you can to increase our chances for a normal and successful experience for everyone on campus this fall."

UNG encourages mask wearing but does not require it.

“UNG has emphasized to all members of the UNG community the importance of wearing a mask or face covering while inside campus facilities and urging vaccination for everyone who is eligible to receive it to enhance safety and to increase our opportunities for a successful on-campus experience this fall,” Maine said. “The university has offered the vaccine to students, faculty and staff since it became available and will continue to hold a variety of vaccine clinics through fall semester.”

On Aug. 27, the UNG Faculty Senate overwhelmingly passed a resolution calling on Jacobs and University System of Georgia Chancellor Teresa MacCartney to follow CDC guidelines and institute a mask mandate for all UNG campuses.

“UNG is a member of the University System of Georgia, and that is a system-level policy matter,” Jacobs wrote in a response letter.

At least two lecturers have resigned or retired over concerns about COVID-19 and the lack of a masking requirement in the classroom. Matthew Boedy, associate professor of rhetoric and composition, told the New York Times that the maskless campus feels like an “emotional hellscape.”

Faculty held “Masks Save Lives” rallies at the Gainesville and Dahlonega campuses on Sept. 1. At the Gainesville campus, some professors said students have been willing to mask up on request, particularly upper-level students, though some professors said they’ve received some pushback from students.





Brenau University

Brenau University has 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Sept. 7, according to university spokesman Matt Thomas. He did not provide comprehensive data on how many students and staff have quarantined. The number of quarantines “changes by the day,” he said, adding that the college currently has one student quarantining on campus.

Brenau has an enrollment of 2,510 students.

Brenau “requires all vaccinated and unvaccinated persons to wear a mask while in all indoor facilities at any of our campus locations,” according to its website. “It is not necessary to wear a mask while in a dorm room or office unless others are present. Masks are not required outdoors.”

Brenau encourages vaccination, but does not require it for students or staff.

All in-person meetings and non-academic campus events have been suspended from Sept. 1 through Sept. 17 in response to a recent spike in cases. Additionally, Brenau is restricting visitors “unless they are essential to campus safety or necessary daily activities,” and those in essential roles must complete a daily COVID-19 screening checklist before coming to campus and show a green approval screen if asked.

“Our two-week suspension of events and visitors to campus illustrates our understanding of the increasing numbers in the area and that short-term measures continue to be necessary to help protect the health of both the Brenau and Gainesville communities,” said Brenau spokesman Matt Thomas.