Complaints dismissed in retaliation lawsuit against Piedmont University

Complaints dismissed in the lawsuit alleged that in May of 2019 Mellichamp filed a document in the underlying lawsuit accusing Austin of “lying in his previous sworn testimony” and “attaching thereto” the disciplinary records of Austin’s son, who was enrolled at Piedmont University at the time.

Legal grounds for dismissal were premised on the notion that Wainberg’s complaints were “time barred” – in that they were filed in 2022, after the alleged acts occurred in 2019.

“...the court finds that Wainberg was aware of the facts sufficient for him to file a lawsuit within the statute of limitations because many, if not all, of the alleged facts supporting his allegations that defendants were retaliating against him and his witnesses for participating in the underlying lawsuit actually were part of filings in that lawsuit, of which he is a party,” documents state.

Wainberg’s attorneys had countered the defendants’ motion for dismissal, arguing the continuing violation doctrine was applicable in the case because his claims “continued to accrue, evolve, and culminate when on August 7, 2020, defendants threatened Wainberg’s witness with termination…”

As defined, the continuing violation doctrine “allows liability for unlawful employer conduct occurring outside the statute of limitations.”

The court deemed that argument “unavailing in this case,” ruling, “...an event or series of events should have alerted a reasonable person to act to assert his or her rights at the time of the violation” and that “...the victim cannot later rely on the continuing violation doctrine.”

“Because Wainberg’s allegations…reveal that he was aware of the facts that should have alerted a reasonable person to act to assert his rights at the time of the violation, the continuing violation doctrine is inapplicable in this case,” the documents state.

While some of the complaints in the case were dismissed, the underlying lawsuit remains open.

Mellichamp retired in 2022 amid growing calls for his resignation and accusations alleging his involvement in acts of bullying and intimidation tactics against members of the university’s faculty, as well as a majority vote of no confidence in his leadership by Piedmont’s Faculty Senate chamber.

Marshall Criser, former chancellor of Florida’s university system, was selected to replace Mellichamp as president of Piedmont University in December.