A closer look inside buildings under construction at Gainesville High School

Adrian Niles, Gainesville City Schools chief operations officer, said the building is around 70% complete and will open at the start of the school year in fall 2021. The center will house the school’s career, technical and agricultural education programs, in addition to higher level classes such as AP biology and AP chemistry. Niles said the building will have various labs, classroom space and an open area for collaboration for students.



To the left of the high school’s main entrance, the new two-story, 44,000-square-foot cafeteria and media center structure is starting to come up. Construction workers broke ground on the site in November 2020. Niles said it is anticipated to open in January 2022.

Two other improvements up to bat include a three-story education wing connected to the media center and cafeteria, and a three-story, 90,000-square-foot Student Activities Center, which is expected to reach completion by July 2022. It will be located behind the new cafeteria and media center.

Williams said the Student Activities Center will have a gymnasium, locker rooms, meeting spaces, offices, classrooms and a top story for the school’s marching band and the Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps. A track will overlook the gym on the second story.

By erecting these new buildings, the school will not only be able to increase its capacity for more students, but become more centralized.