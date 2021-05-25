Chestatee’s new principal likely to be a familiar face

Jarrard is moving to the school system’s central office as director of middle and secondary education.



“Ms. Cantrell has been a War Eagle since the school opened in 2002,” Hall County Schools Superintendent Will Schofield said in a news release Tuesday, May 25. “As a teacher, an assistant principal and an associate principal, she has demonstrated strong leadership and a commitment to her students and to the Chestatee community. We celebrate this next step in her career, knowing full well she will continue to serve Chestatee with wisdom, passion and that War Eagle pride.”

Starting with the school system as a North Hall High School math teacher and coach in 1999, Cantrell transferred to Chestatee at its inception in 2002.

“I could not be more excited about my new role at Chestatee High School,” Cantrell said in a statement. “I vow to serve the CHS community by continuing to support the wonderful students and educators who I am blessed to work with every day.”

Schofield’s recommendation will go before the school board June 14.



