Chestatee High School graduation 2020, a photo gallery
Chestatee Graduation 2020 11.jpg

Families of graduates park in the Chestatee parking lot Thursday, May 21, 2020, for the school's graduation ceremony. Graduates exit their cars to walk across a temporary stage set up to receive their diplomas. The school used three ceremonies to accommodate the entire senior class.

by Scott Rogers
Chestatee Graduation 2020 24.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Chestatee Graduation 2020 25.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Chestatee Graduation 2020 22.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Chestatee Graduation 2020 20.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Chestatee Graduation 2020 23.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Chestatee Graduation 2020 21.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Chestatee Graduation 2020 19.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Chestatee Graduation 2020 18.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Chestatee Graduation 2020 17.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Chestatee Graduation 2020 14.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Chestatee Graduation 2020 16.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Chestatee Graduation 2020 15.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Chestatee Graduation 2020 13.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Chestatee Graduation 2020 12.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Chestatee Graduation 2020 10.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Chestatee Graduation 2020 9.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Chestatee Graduation 2020 8.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Chestatee Graduation 2020 7.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Chestatee Graduation 2020 5.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Chestatee Graduation 2020 6.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Chestatee Graduation 2020 4.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Chestatee Graduation 2020 3.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Chestatee Graduation 2020 1.jpg

by Scott Rogers
Chestatee Graduation 2020 2.jpg

by Scott Rogers