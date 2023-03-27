Chestatee Academy gets funds approved for this project

Parents rejoice: Renovations at Chestatee Academy are expected to extend the car rider line, which means you may not have to wait on the main road when picking up and dropping off your kids.



The Hall County school board on Monday approved $1.7 million for driveway and parking lot improvements at the middle school.

Matt Cox, director of facilities and construction, said the renovations will extend the middle school’s car rider line. The completion date is August.

“It's related to the Sardis Connector (project),” Cox said of the improvements.

The Sardis Road Connector project, overseen by Hall County, consists of widening several roads and adding new ones between the Sardis Road and Chestatee Road intersection, extending northward to Mount Vernon Road’s intersection with Thompson Bridge Road/Ga. 60.

“We're doing this work in anticipation of some changes that will be made to our driveways when that project is built, which is being built by the county,” Cox said.

On that front, the school board also approved an inter-governmental agreement to sell about five acres of land near Chestatee Academy to the county for $150,000. Additionally, the county will pay the district $65,000 to build a new sign at Chestatee Academy.

The first part of the connector will involve widening Sardis Road from two to four lanes, passing Fran-Mar Drive and Chestatee Academy. Ledan Extension will become a four-lane road, going past intersections for Chimney Rock Lane and Windsor Trail. Ledan Extension would be four lanes up until its intersection with Thompson Bridge Road.

Sardis Road’s roundabout at Sardis and Ledan roads would be expanded to two lanes as part of the project.