The changes Gainesville school board is considering to its public comment policy - and why

“We're seeing a trend in Georgia and also nationally where school board meetings have become more of a show, and it's been taking away from what I feel like should be focused on kids, and it's more about adults arguing,” said Superintendent Jeremy Williams at Monday’s school board meeting.



“Fortunately, we’ve not been a part of this,” he added. But the one-paragraph amendment is needed nonetheless, he said, because it provides an opportunity to resolve the issue beforehand or to ensure that the person who wishes to speak understands the rules of public comment.

“We still want public comment, so please please don't misinterpret that,” Williams said. “We just want to have the opportunity to kind of go over that process with people who may not be educated on that process.”

For example, the new policy would ensure that people do not mention student or teacher names.

“If they do come forward with it, we can kind of say, ‘Don't bring up the student's name. Don't bring up the teacher's name. Talk about the situation as a whole,’” Williams said. “So, really, it's more about guardrails around those conversations, as opposed to not allowing people to provide a comment.”

Those who wish to speak must sign in as usual, but new requirements would include specifying the topic of discussion, as well as providing address, phone number and email address.

“This contact information will be used if follow-up is needed,” the new language says.